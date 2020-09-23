Farmers who use pesticides won't get an extension on the deadline to recertify their applicator's license.
"Unless this is your last year and you're short, it shouldn't be a problem," said Drew Lyon, Washington State University weed science professor. "It shouldn't be a crisis unless you haven't done a whole lot the last several years."
Farmers need a license to make or supervise pesticide applications on their farms. Restricted-use pesticides cannot be purchased without an applicator's license.
Private chemical applicators need 20 credits to recertify their licenses every five years. No more than 10 credits are allowed per year.
If a farmer's five-year cycle ends in 2020, the deadline to obtain the credits is Dec. 31.
Typically, farmers obtain recertification credits during fall or winter meetings of various organizations. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, most have been canceled or delayed.
However, online resources through WSU's Pesticide Education Program and the state Department of Agriculture are still available.
Lyon doesn't anticipate an issue for many growers, but it will affect some, he said.
"Every year, in December, I get emails from people saying, 'I need some credits, where can I get them?'" he said. "It's usually not a lot of people, but there's always some."
One of the courses in WSU's education program is Lyon's presentation on Russian thistle, recorded before the pandemic.
"Now it's probably going to get a few more views than it might have otherwise," he said.
This year's weed problems have included downy brome that's become increasingly herbicide-resistant; horseweed or mare's tale and prickly lettuce.
The online resources will remain valuable, he added, "until hopefully we'll get back to something a little bit closer to normal next spring or summer."