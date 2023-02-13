SPOKANE — As a college student, Ben Barstow wanted to get into farming.
When people asked him what he wanted to do when he graduated, he'd reply:
"I'm looking for a Palouse farmer's daughter who doesn't have any brothers who want to farm," he recalled. "A short time after that, we met."
Ben and Janet Barstow received the Excellence in Agriculture Award during the Spokane Ag Show.
Ben is the chairman of the Washington Grain Commission and a past president of the Washington Association of Wheat Growers.
Janet is involved in many Palouse community organizations.
"Together they represent the definition of contemporary family farming," said Tim Cobb, chairman of the Excellence of Agriculture Award committee for the Spokane Ag Show.
"This is for the both of us," Ben said of the award, pointing to Janet. "Because this is the one who does all the work. There's very little that happens in the town of Palouse that doesn't involve my wife."
"We're very honored," Janet said. "There are so many outstanding farmers ... we're not doing anything that special. All farmers are doing what we're doing. Everybody should have the award. Anybody that can farm, they all should have it."
The couple has been married since 1981. They farm in Palouse, Wash. They raise wheat, barley, chickpeas and dry peas.
They have two children and five grandchildren.
The fifth-generation family farm will celebrate its 140th harvest this summer, Janet said. The first harvest was in 1883.
The couple's first harvest was in 1993, she said.
Ben was working as a county extension agent in Idaho. When he told all the farmers he worked with that he was coming back to the farm, everyone asked: How many acres?
"About half of them said, 'You'll never make it,'" Ben said. "I'm only here because of a lot of hard work by a lot of people who cared enough about keeping this farm in the family, that they were willing to make sacrifices to make that happen."
Janet said her favorite part of farming is driving tractor and truck.
"I really like tillage," she said. "I love the smell of the soil turning over. And I just like being out, tooling around. It's kind of fun, stirring up some mice, and then you get some hawks that start to follow you, and coyotes and stuff. And I really like to drive truck during harvest. I like the camaraderie of other truck drivers, people wave at you. It's an exciting time. It's stressful and scary sometimes, but it's exciting, too."
Ben said the biggest issue facing agriculture is how much longer farmers will continue to be able to live off of their good name.
"We're seeing that erode more and more in public opinion every day," he said. "The dearth of scientific understanding in the general population is an impending disaster for agriculture."
Ben urged his fellow farmers to get involved and advocate for the industry with lawmakers in Olympia and Washington, D.C.
"If I can do that stuff, anybody can do it," he said.
Janet appreciates that the couple farms together.
"We don't get too cranky at each other, we're in it together," she said. "He understands that the house is dirty and I didn't get the laundry done because I'm out there with him."
"It takes teamwork," Ben agreed.
"I like that we can do that together," Janet said.
The award is given to a company or an individual who has made a significant contribution to agriculture in the Inland Northwest, by promoting and supporting the agricultural industry through innovation, economic or environmental stewardship contribution, positive impact or industry awareness and outreach.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.