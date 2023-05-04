Yakima reservoirs

Keechelus Lake and four other Cascade Range  reservoirs serve the Yakima Basin.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation predicted Thursday that Yakima River Basin irrigators with junior water rights will get 86% of their full allotments between May 1 and Sept. 30, a slight improvement over last month's forecast.

The bureau's five reservoirs are lower than usual, holding 81% of the average amount of water. The snowpack that has yet to melt into the reservoirs was 99% of average on Thursday.

