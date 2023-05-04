The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation predicted Thursday that Yakima River Basin irrigators with junior water rights will get 86% of their full allotments between May 1 and Sept. 30, a slight improvement over last month's forecast.
The bureau's five reservoirs are lower than usual, holding 81% of the average amount of water. The snowpack that has yet to melt into the reservoirs was 99% of average on Thursday.
Reservoirs were even lower a month ago, when the bureau forecast 82% of normal water supplies. Above-average rainfall in April helped the outlook, Reclamation hydrologist Chris Lynch said.
"We did improve from last month," he said. "We bounced back to where we were in our early-bird forecast in March."
The reservoirs provide water to irrigate some 464,000 acres in south-central Washington. Senior water-right holders will receive full allotments, totaling 909,000 acre-feet.
Junior water-right holders, who are cut back in water-short years, are forecast to get 988,000 acre-feet.
Although the snowpack is average, rainfall at the reservoirs has been only 75% of normal since the water year began Oct. 1. January through March were particularly dry.
Lynch said the forecast could change next month, depending on the weather. The bureau predicted the allotment for junior water-right holders turn out to be as low as 70% and as high as 97%.
