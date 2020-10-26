The hunt for Asian giant hornets will go on in northwest Washington, as state Department of Agriculture entomologists seek to find more nests after a successful eradication Saturday.
The department vacuumed or netted 98 hornets nesting in a dead tree near Blaine, just south of the Canadian border. Trapping will continue there, entomologist Sven Spichiger said Monday.
"I'm not sure we're done in the area where we just eradicated a nest," he said.
Asian giant hornets are the world's largest stinging wasps. They prey on honey bees and are a threat to crops that rely on pollinators. The pre-dawn assault by the department was the first try ever at wiping out a nest in the U.S.
The department had been working toward finding and removing a nest since late last year when the first Asian giant hornet was detected.
"We found one. We took it out, and we're pretty happy about it," Spichiger said.
The department suspects at least several more nests remain. Hornets have been detected in downtown Blaine, near the town of Custer and at Birch Bay, in addition to where the nest was eradicated.
Spichiger said he was particularly alarmed by the sightings in Blaine and at Birch Bay, approximately 100 miles north of Seattle and 35 miles south of Vancouver, British Columbia.
"The one in Blaine is of great concern to me because we had a lot of activity last year," he said.
Hornets were found at Birch Bay in July and August, but not since.
"That's very confusing to me," Spichiger said. "Birch Bay is of great concern because we don't know what's going on."
To eradicate the one nest found so far, Spichiger and colleagues used a shop-vac to draw out 85 worker hornets. The other 13 hornets were netted Friday by another department entomologist, Chris Looney.
The department discovered the nest Thursday afternoon by following the radio signal emitted by a tiny tracking device tied with dental floss to a hornet that been captured.
Spichiger, Looney, eradication coordinator Rian Wojahn, education specialist Cassie Cichorz and Stacy Herron of the USDA approached the nest wearing protective suits.
Spichiger said it's still unknown how well the suits works. Temperatures in the 30s apparently made the hornets docile, he said.
"We were never once attacked by the hornets coming out of the tree," he said. "From my perspective, that alone was a huge success."
The nest was about 8 feet high in a dead alder tree that Spichiger estimated is about 60 feet tall. The crew stuffed foam padding in the nest's entrance and wrapped the tree in plastic wrap to keep hornets from escaping.
The crew whacked the tree with a 2-by-4 to draw the worker hornets toward the shop-vac at the opening. At first, the hornets sucked into the vacuum's chamber looked dead. Once warmed up, however, they returned to life.
The department said private collectors have inquired about buying a specimen, but none are for sale. The department will give some live hornets to the USDA for research. Other specimens will be frozen and distributed to universities.
The department shot carbon dioxide into the nest to asphyxiate any hornets still in the tree. "At this point, we believe everything in the nest is dead," Spichiger said.