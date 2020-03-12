The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is streamlining applications for its many programs, the Washington's state conservationist says.
"A lot of our programs have been tweaked to make them more customer-friendly," Roylene Comes at Night told the Capital Press.
The agency will require a farmer to submit only a single application per conservation plan, she said.
In the past, if farmers wanted to be considered for multiple funding pools, say seven, she said, they needed to apply seven times.
Also in the past, if a farmer received funding for three contracts, he needed to start three practices within the first 12 months or be out of compliance.
Now a farmer can be considered for multiple funding pools and only have to start one practice in the first year.
Farmers will also have less paperwork, she said.
NRCS has programs to help farmers and ranchers reduce soil erosion, enhance water supplies, improve water quality, increase wildlife habitat and reduce damage caused by floods and other natural disasters.
Each program funding pool previously required staff to ask an average of 55 questions per application, and the state had 88 funding pools. The number of funding pools has been reduced to 42, and each now only has six questions per application.
Nationwide, the agency had more than 30,000 duplicative applications. The new system eliminates that, she said.
The agency will use the Conservation Assessment Ranking Tool, or CART, which will give farmers an indication of where they're meeting requirements or might still have work to do. Eventually, CART will identify which funding programs best fit a farmer's conservation efforts.
"We're not funding a contract, we're funding a conservation practice," she said. "Hopefully a producer won't even know what fund pool the (funding) is coming out of, all they'll know is they got their practice funded."
NRCS field offices will receive the new tool at the end of March.
Another major change is farmers must update their information with the USDA Farm Service Agency before applying to NRCS.
Comes at Night expects a year of transition as staff and farmers get used to the new system. This year has a quick turnaround time with "extremely tight" deadlines, she said.
Comes at Night plans to schedule several producer meetings statewide to help prepare them for the process next year. She's looking for partners to help host meetings.
"This is really a wonky year," she said. "I really think in a year, we're going to be in a really good place."
Nationwide, initial signup lasts through April 3, and then all offices have 30 days to begin working on contracts, with a final Aug. 17 deadline to fund projects.
She said the tight turnaround is because many Farm Bill rules are just now being finalized.
The agency has received 528 applications, some of which may be holdovers from last year. The agency typically funds about 350 applications each year, she said.
"We're going from quantity to outcomes," she said. "What are we getting for the taxpayer dollar? Are we really getting the best outcome?"