OLYMPIA — Washington will need more COVID-19 testing kits and "perhaps new technology" to trace people exposed to the coronavirus before all restrictions on the economy and social gatherings are lifted, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday.
The state's stay-home order will stay in place until at least May 4 and likely longer, though with possible modifications, he said. The governor said he can't predict when the order will be rescinded.
"We probably all wake up in the morning thinking, 'What is going to be the day?'" Inslee said.
Inslee held a press conference one day after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlined in general terms preconditions for reopening the economy. Earlier on Wednesday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced he was extending the state's stay-home order until at least April 30, though he will allow more retailers to offer curbside pickup.
The governors said they could not set numerical goals or timelines.
Inslee said there must be a sustained reduction in new COVID-19 cases for him to lift his state's order. Cases appear to be leveling off, but that's not good enough, he said. Also, a system to monitor and contain the virus will have to be in place before restrictions ease, Inslee said.
"Both of those have to exist before we push the 'go' button," he said.
Washington may repeal the stay-home order in phases, unwinding a series of orders implemented in March, he said. "I wish I could tell you when this transition point would be," he said.
The biggest hurdle to reopening the economy may be finding enough testing kits, Inslee said. About 4,500 Washington residents are being tested a day, but testing needs to be ramped up to about 13,000 day, he said.
Tracking people who have been exposed to the virus will take "a lot of legwork and possibly new technology," he said.
COVID-19 has caused 541 deaths in Washington, according to the state Health Department. Tests have confirmed 10,694 cases.