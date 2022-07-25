Asian giant hornet (copy)

An Asian giant hornet, now known as a northern giant hornet.

The Entomological Society of America on Monday asked scientists, government officials, media and public to call Asian giant hornets, popularly known as "murder hornets," by a new name.

The society adopted "northern giant hornet" as its common name for the world's largest wasp. Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney proposed the name.

