Spokane Conservation District production ag manager Ty Meyer has received the Excellence in Agriculture Award for his work supporting growers in their conservation efforts.
"It's quite an honor to be included in even the thought of receiving an award like that," Meyer told the Capital Press. "There's so many people around this region that do some pretty tremendous things in agriculture, so it means a lot. It was just a great honor to be considered for it."
Meyer received the award during the Spokane Ag Show, held virtually Feb. 23-24.
"(Meyer and this team) are doing everything they can do in order to further soil conservation, quality of water and agriculture, and to continue to have production practices that will be sustainable into the future," said Tim Cobb, chairman of the award committee, in a video presentation.
Meyer said his goal is to help make farmers more successful and implement conservation practices at the same time.
"I think the two can exist together," he said. "We have to be comfortable on the other side knowing there's a conservation benefit coming out of it, but it's got to be profitable first, on the farm. I'm not going to ask somebody to do something on the farm that jeopardizes their economic viability."
Meyer also previously served as executive director of the Pacific Northwest Direct Seed Association. He is now an ex-officio member.
He grew up on a farm in Colton, Wash., that raised wheat, canola and chickpeas. He graduated from Washington State University with an agriculture business degree.
Meyer joined the conservation district 17 years ago.
"We're continuing to work on I think some pretty forward-thinking practices in production ag, in terms of soil health, cover cropping and maybe transitioning into more regenerative ag practices," he said.
Rebuilding soil health is the biggest need, Meyer said. He expects no-till systems will be at the forefront of carbon sequestration efforts.
"The focus is not just nationwide but worldwide," he said.
The award is given to a company or an individual who has made a significant contribution to agriculture in the Inland Northwest. The award committee considers innovation, economic and environmental stewardship contributions, positive impact and industry awareness and outreach.