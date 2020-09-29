McCain Foods will resume construction this month of a $300 million expansion at its french fry plant in Othello, Wash., the company announced.
“We are excited to resume construction on the 170,000 square-foot expansion of the Othello plant, where McCain Foods has operated for over 31 years,” Paolo Picchi, regional president, said in a company press release. “This expansion will increase production capacity through the addition of a new state-of-the art french fry processing line, bring new jobs to the community and require approximately 11,000 additional acres, sourced from local potato growers in the region.”
The expansion will add 180 jobs. McCain Foods employs more than 450 people in Othello.
"Obviously, it's a very positive sign," said Dale Lathim, executive director of Potato Growers of Washington. "It's a sign that we are rebounding from the COVID situation and the downturn we had from that. It all bodes very well for the entire Columbia Basin."
The voluntary organization negotiates pre-season contracts with major potato processing companies on behalf of 65 member growers representing more than 80% of the frozen processing contracted acres in the state.
The McCain Foods expansion project was paused in April during the COVID-19 outbreak.
That expansion, paired with the J.R. Simplot plant across the road, means Othello will be the "frozen potato products capital of the world," producing "well over" 1 billion pounds per year, more than any other city, Lathim said.
Lathim said the industry isn't back to normal yet. Export markets are not yet back to pre-COVID levels.
In the U.S., many restaurants have re-opened, but are at 50% capacity.
Customers still aren't purchasing potato products at large institutions such as stadiums, hospitals or college cafeterias.
Quick-serve restaurants with drive-thrus and take-out or delivery menus in most cases are above pre-COVID levels for french fry sales, Lathim said.
Retail sales are up significantly because more people are eating more meals at home, he said.
"Frozen potato products are something that is quick and easy for them to do, and has become a very common purchase item for them during this time," he said.