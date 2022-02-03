SPOKANE — Brad Hoyt, a longtime financial adviser and site manager for the Spokane Ag Show, received the Excellence in Agriculture award Feb. 1.
Hoyt's humility was evident in accepting the award.
"I feel like there's a lot of farmers and people that deserve it more than me," he said. "I appreciate the honor of having it, but there's a lot of really good farming, technology and things going on that I think deserve the award also."
Tim Cobb, chairman of the award committee, highlighted Hoyt's military service and professional career helping people invest and prepare for the future.
"He has continually shown his commitment to the agriculture committee and to Spokane Ag Show," Cobb said. "Personally, I can say that (he) is one who can be relied on to complete any task, large or small. His dedication has made the ag show the success it is today."
Hoyt grew up on a 400-acre cattle, alfalfa and timber farm near Post Falls, Idaho. Back then, a tractor took "about a week" to plow a 100-acre field, he remembered.
"The first day, if you got three rounds, you were feeling like you were really rolling," he said.
He thought the tractor then had a "huge tire," he remembered.
"Some of these tractors have the front tires as big as (our tire) in the back," he said. "As the machinery got bigger and the laws got stricter, people didn't want to drive down the road to get to 100 acres. It wasn't big enough."
Hoyt retired about four years ago after nearly 38 years as a financial adviser. He's been working on home projects since then, including a shop house at his home in Priest Lake, Idaho, for the last year and a half.
Hoyt has volunteered at the ag show since 1983, wanting to help the community he was working with.
"I like helping the farming economy, they've been undervalued," he said. "Everything that comes from the store comes from an ag business."
Preparation for the ag show begins mid-summer. In December and January, Hoyt goes over the schedule to coordinate with exhibitors about what machinery they're bringing.
Move-in begins the Wednesday before the show, with the majority of the large equipment coming in Sunday.
Volunteering for the show is one way Hoyt feels he's able to give back to farmers. He admires how they're always willing to step up to help someone in need.
"The farming community has always been that way; it was when I was little," he said. "You helped the neighbors if you could help the neighbors, even if you only just put in your muscle. That still is there."
