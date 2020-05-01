U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has asked for a report on domestic and foreign production of red raspberries, acting on concerns that Washington state farmers are being undercut by unfair trade practices.
Lighthizer, the Trump administration's top trade official, requested the U.S. International Trade Commission in April complete the fact-finding investigation within 14 months. In a letter to the commission, Lighthizer said the Washington State Red Raspberry Commission had raised several concerns about imported berries.
The raspberry commission's executive director, Henry Bierlink, said Thursday that growers are losing markets and seeing prices fall, even though consumption hasn't declined. A fact-finding investigation may give a truer picture of foreign competition than official import records show, he said.
"We are finding ourselves out-priced by imports," he said. "What we can't get is good data on what's coming into our country."
Most U.S. raspberries grown for processing are produced in Whatcom County in northwest Washington. Chile, Mexico, Canada and Serbia are major exporters of raspberries into the U.S. The raspberry commission successfully challenged Canadian trade practices in the mid-1980 and Chilean practices in the early 2000s.
The type of investigation sought by Lighthizer won't lead directly to trade sanctions. The trade commission conducts investigations at the request of the president, Congress and trade representative, but does not recommend sanctions.
Lighthizer asked for a comprehensive assessment of the global raspberry industry, including government policies that support growers.
In his letter, Lighthizer said the raspberry commission was concerned about imports, pesticide residue violations and the source of raspberries in mixed-berry packages from Canada.
Bierlink said the commission's chief issue is whether raspberries imported into the U.S. are being undercounted.
The report could lead to further actions by the raspberry commission, Bierlink said. The commission has set aside $600,000 in its $1.67 million 2020 budget to pursue possible trade actions.
"We're not anxious to do it, but we're not anxious either to see our industry run over," he said.