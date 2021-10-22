Washington State Crop Improvement Association manager Lauren Port will depart for California at the end of the month. Aaron Jeschke will replace her as manager.
The nonprofit association works with Washington State University, the state department of agriculture and seed growers and conditioners to develop, produce and distribute certified seed to improve crop yields.
Port originally joined the association in 2015. She took over as manager in 2019. Her final day is Oct. 29.
She will serve as executive director of the California Crop Improvement Association, overseeing certified seed production in crops such as sunflowers, rice, alfalfa, small grains and cotton.
"It just kind of seemed like the next big challenge to take on," Port said.
She'll oversee a larger production acreage in California, she noted.
Washington is unique in that it has two certification agencies, the association and state department of agriculture, Port said.
WSCIA is responsible for small grains, peas, chickpeas, lentils, buckwheat, forest reproductive material, and a few other crops, inspecting roughly 60,000 to 70,000 acres each year.
Crops that WSDA certifies include corn, beans, grasses, vegetable seed, hemp, and sunflowers.
Port estimates both agencies inspect a total of roughly 140,000 acres each year. California Crop Improvement inspects roughly 150,000 acres each year.
In her time in Washington, Port refined the organization's certification services to ensure consistency in field inspections and documentation. She worked to reduce foundation seed inventories, re-assessing costs and pricing.
"Certified seed remains very important in Washington," she said. "(I) really encourage people to stay involved in the industry and keep buying varieties of certified seed, so they know they're getting something that's quality and a known variety."
Jeschke intends to maintain the program's high quality standards.
"I've got some pretty massive boots to fill in terms of Lauren, she's done a great job here," he said. "I'm going to just try to learn as much as possible."
Jeschke previously worked in vegetable seed production in Oregon's Willamette Valley.
He was born in San Diego while his father was serving in the Navy. The family returned to Pullman, Wash., in 1997, where Jeschke finished school before a stint in the Army, and an undergraduate degree at WSU.
During his formative years on the Palouse, he spent time with his grandfather, Bob, at the Herman family farm in Genesee, Idaho.
"Even walking into a seed mill, I'm like, 'Oh man, this feels like home,'" he said.
The family farm is still going strong today, Jeschke said.
That experience with agriculture through his grandfather had a major impact in his life and career path, he said.
"Quality seed plays such a massive part of agriculture that it is an absolute honor to be able to work for WSCIA and help provide for our current generation of growers and consumers," he said. "I hope to continue my grandfather’s legacy in my own way and I think he is one reason I felt drawn to take this job."
Jeschke will be returning to the Palouse with his wife Natalie, a Pullman native herself, and sons Alex and Miles.