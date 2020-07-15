The Center for Biological Diversity said Wednesday it will sue the Trump administration for dropping plans to reintroduce grizzly bears into the North Cascades.
The organization formally notified the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and National Park Service of its intent to sue, claiming the agencies undercut the Endangered Species Act by not having a scientific reason for canceling reintroduction.
Interior Secretary David Bernhardt cited local opposition to releasing grizzly bears. That reason wasn't legally sufficient, said Andrea Zaccardi, an attorney for the center.
"Of course, people aren't used to living with large carnivores in their backyard and need to be educated. Instead of doing that, Fish and Wildlife made a political decision," she said.
The Fish and Wildlife Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Bernhardt announced the department's decision at a meeting July 7 in Omak, a north-central Washington town. The decision abruptly ended plans presented during the Obama administration to build up a population of about 200 grizzly bears in the North Cascades.
The decision was praised by such groups as the Washington Farm Bureau and National Cattlemen's Beef Association.
Grizzly bears are listed under the ESA as a threatened species in the Lower 48 states. The Interior Department has identified six "recovery ecosystems." Two, the North Cascades and the Bitterroot mountains in Idaho, do not have known grizzly bears.
The Center for Biological Diversity claims that not reintroducing grizzlies into the North Cascades will foil Fish and Wildlife's own recovery plan.
The Interior Department calls grizzly bear recovery overall an "amazing success story," particularly in the Greater Yellowstone ecosystem.
The Trump administration has 60 days to respond to the center's notice. Zaccardi said the center hasn't decided whether to file the suit in Western Washington or Washington, D.C.