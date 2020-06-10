Lamb Weston will temporarily close two potato processing plants in Eastern Washington, industry leaders say.
The company has notified the state Employment Security Department that it will temporarily lay off 360 employees in Connell and 300 in Warden beginning June 15.
The closures are reportedly for 90 days, said Chris Voigt, executive director of the Washington Potato Commission.
"We expected that to happen based upon the volume of storage potatoes they turned back to growers, that there would be some down time," said Dale Lathim, executive director of the Potato Growers of Washington. The organization negotiates pre-season contracts on behalf of growers representing more than 80% of the contracted frozen processing potato acres in the state.
Lamb Weston has not responded to requests for comment.
The bulk of potato processing in the Columbia Basin goes for high-end quick service restaurants, most of which were closed or switched to drive-thru or delivery only because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lamb Weston is the largest processor in the area, and likely the largest employer in both communities, Lathim said.
"While it's devastating to those communities ... it's inevitable that they were going to have to shutdown somewhere because of the slowdown in usage we've had during the economic shutdown," Lathim said. "We're just hoping things get back to normal before too long and we can get this behind us."
Restaurants offering pick-up or drive-thru sales have returned to roughly 95% of normal revenue. During the height of the COVID-19 shutdowns, sales fell by about half, Voigt said.
Potato processors aren't reporting similar sales rebounds in Europe because it has mostly dine-in restaurants, he said.
Dine-in restaurants report "spurts" of increased frozen french fry and fresh potato sales, but it's still too early to tell what the long term will bring, Voigt said.
Roughly 500 million pounds of excess potatoes still have nowhere to go, he said. He hopes the 2019 potato crop will be used up by October.
Some restaurants report french fry sales volumes that are "surprisingly good," Lathim said.
"Unfortunately, we still have way too many that haven't been able to open up yet, or they're still on limited service," he said. "It's slow, but it's definitely starting to come back and is looking better than we had feared in the beginning."
The outlook is anybody's guess, Lathim said. It depends on how long the shutdowns last and whether there's a second wave of COVID-19 cases, he said.
"While, yes, restaurants are opening up ... it's still nowhere near where we were," Voigt said.