A Skagit County judge said Friday he will review in two weeks what the Washington Department of Labor and Industries has done to protect farmworkers from the coronavirus.
Superior Court Judge Dave Needy declined to order L&I to write separate emergency rules for field work. He said L&I's response to the pandemic has been responsible so far, but that he wanted an update on May 14.
"This is an opportunity to work together and make sure we're doing the best we can," he said. "I'm going to add some court-oversight pressure."
The United Farmworkers and Familias Unidas por la Justicia, a Skagit County-based farmworker union, petitioned L&I to adopt emergency workplace rules.
L&I and farm groups said the petition was unnecessary because the agency and farmers already are acting to protect workers under Gov. Jay Inslee's social-distancing order and a law that requires employers to remove workplace hazards.
"I think the judge recognized the parties are working very, very hard together to come up with solutions that helped everyone," said attorney Sarah Wixson, who represented farm groups that intervened in the suit.
"For us, it's a victory," she said.
L&I is expected to soon adopt emergency rules for migrant farmworker housing. Those rules, which may reduce the number of workers in each housing unit, were not a subject of Friday's hearing.
L&I also has told farms to keep workers 6 feet apart whenever possible in fields. Other requirements are directed at ensuring workers are practicing good hygiene, disinfecting surfaces and are not crowded together in vehicles. "It is the law and it is enforceable," Assistant Attorney General Anastasia Sandstrom said.
L&I also gave suggestions on complying with the rules in a "fact sheet."
The unions' attorney, Columbia Legal Services lawyer Andrea Schmitt, said the fact sheet was confusing. "Workers need specific standards in order to complain," she said. The unions were not proposing particular rules, she said.
Schmitt also argued that L&I had failed to write rules to protect workers from dangerous airborne particles.
Wixson called the fact sheet "rock-solid requirements."
She said Inslee has clearly and consistently mandated social distancing and farms have carried out that order, including by installing barriers in vans and having crews work, travel and live together to minimize contact with others.
"We're doing the best we can under the circumstances we have," Wixson said. "The state and farms have not failed to act."