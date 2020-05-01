OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday laid out a four-phase plan for lifting his stay-at-home order by mid-July at the earliest.
Ten small, rural counties with few cases of COVID-19 may be able to move faster, with the state's permission. But elsewhere, each phase will be spaced at least three weeks apart, and most counties can expect restrictions to last past the Fourth of July.
Inslee called that a "realistic assessment" that would be changed only by a big break, such as the virus withering in summer heat or the discovery of a vaccine. "I certainly don't believe we can count on those things," he said.
Spacing the phases will give health officials evaluate relaxed restrictions, Inslee said. "That is the minimum time period between phases. It may be much more than three weeks, given the nature of this disease."
The state's stay-at-home order, issued March 23, was due to expire May 4. Inslee said he will formally extend the order to May 31. Most restrictions on businesses and social gatherings won't be lifted by then, according to the governor's timeline.
Phase one of the reopening plan could be in place by May 15, Inslee said, allowing more retail businesses to do curbside pickup. Vehicle sales, car washes, landscaping, housecleaning and drive-in church services also would be among the activities allowed, if they followed social-distancing protocols.
Phase two would allow camping and social gatherings of five or fewer. Restaurants could operate at 50% capacity. Barbershops and pet-care services also would be among the businesses allowed to reopen, as well as in-store purchases.
Phase three would allow social gatherings of up to 50. Gyms, bars, movie theaters and libraries would be allowed to reopen, though at reduced capacity. Restaurants would be allowed to operate at 75% capacity
Phase four would allow gatherings of more than 50 people, the final restriction to be lifted.
Moving through the phases will depend on businesses protecting workers and customers, the course of the virus, and the ability to test people with symptoms and isolate those who test positive, Inslee said.
The state has supplies to test about 4,000 people a day and hopes to soon, with federal help, ramp that up to 20,000, he said.
The state will need to increase that number as people go back to work and resume activities, he said. "The need will grow significantly over 20,000 over time," he said.
The state will need to employ a "small army" to contact, test and possibly isolate people exposed to the coronavirus, he said. The state hopes to have 1,500 people — a combination of National Guardsmen, volunteers and public employees — on duty by mid-May.
COVD-19 has killed 814 people in Washington, according to the health department's count Friday. Just more than half, 52%, were 80 years old or older.
The counties that could have restrictions lifted sooner are: Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kittitas, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Skamania and Wahkiakum.