OLYMPIA — Declaring the state hasn't done enough to reduce carbon emissions, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday he will ask lawmakers to pass more climate legislation.
Inslee said he will propose further limits on fossil fuels, including on using natural gas, to get the state on course to slash greenhouse gases in roughly half by 2030.
The governor did not offer more specifics. A spokeswoman said the proposals were still being finalized.
Speaking at a press conference, Inslee also said he will attend the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, in early November to lead a discussion with governors and mayors.
"I don't think it's any hyperbole to say that the fate of our species will be decided in the next several years," he said.
By state law, Washington must cut carbon emissions to 50 million metric tons in 2030 and 5 million metric tons by 2050. The state emits about 98 million metric tons now, the Department of Ecology estimates.
Washington Democrats have passed laws to largely phase-out fossil fuels in on-road vehicles, manufacturing and for generating electricity by mid-century.
Ecology calculates 6.4 million metric tons still must be cut to meet the 2030 target, agency spokesman Andrew Wineke said.
Ecology has not projected whether the laws already passed — when fully implemented — will be enough to meet the 2050 goal, he said.
Washington Policy Center environmental and energy analyst Todd Myers said the cap-and-trade bill Democrats passed this year put the state on a path to hitting its goal.
Cap-and-trade will force economy wide cuts in fossil fuels by requiring energy producers and suppliers, and manufacturers to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
Myers said lawmakers could ban heating new buildings with natural gas. But with cap-and-trade in place, more bills would boost Inslee's standing more than cut emissions, he said.
"He has to maintain his image as the most radical climate activist," Myers said.
Washington's carbon targets match cuts the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says are needed worldwide to limit global warming to another 1 degree Fahrenheit by 2100.
Under a scenario in which worldwide emissions are fairly steady, temperatures could be expected to warm by about 2.5 degrees, according to the IPCC.
Inslee said the state will need to act even if measures in the climate and social-spending reconciliation bill pending in Congress passes.
"Even with our best-in-the-nation laws, we do not have enough on the books today, even including what the federal government is about to do, to meet our carbon targets," he said.
Inslee will fly to the climate summit Nov. 6-9 and again Nov. 11, according to a governor's spokesman. The governor's office will release more details next week, he said.
Inslee said states and local government can't depend on national governments to address the climate alone.
"I will be leading a coalition of governors and mayors from around the world in an effort to jointly respond to this with our own action," he said.
Livestock digestion and fertilizer applications accounted for an estimated 5.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gases in 2018, according to an estimate by Ecology.