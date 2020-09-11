Pateros, Wash.
Pateros, Wash., on July 19, 2014, after a wildfire fire swept through the town.

 Capital Press File

The fires that have burned more than 600,000 acres in Washington since Labor Day are fueled by climate change, Gov. Jay Inslee said.

The fires aren't natural and thinning forests, though helpful, won't attack the underlying problem, he said.

"This has happened because we have changed the climate of the state of Washington in dramatic ways," Inslee said.

The National Interagency Fire Center reported Friday that 16 large fires were burning in Washington, covering 625,503 acres. In Oregon, 15 major fires were burning 807,490 acres, according to the center. Fires have burned more than 2 million acres of California.

The number of acres that burned over five days equals the second-worst wildfire season in Washington's history, surpassed only by 2015, Inslee said. "This has been a cataclysmic event in the state of Washington," he said.

Inslee said he supported thinning forests to reduce the threat of fires, but that only a small percentage of land can be thinned each year, and thinning forests won't prevent dried out grasslands from catching fire.

He called climate change the "gasoline" that's fueling most of the fires. "This are not just wildfires. These are climate fires," he said.

Washington's two largest wildfires are in Okanogan County in north-central Washington. The Cold Springs Fire covered 187,689 acres and the Pearl Hill Fire spread over 178,000 acres, according to the fire center. The Whitney Fire 6 miles northwest of Davenport in Lincoln County was at 128,706 acres.

Washington Department of Ecology Director Laura Watson said smoke from Oregon and California has drifted north. The smoke should cross Washington and be in Spokane by Saturday afternoon, she said.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of starting fires in Pierce County. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said law enforcement has not found a conspiracy to light fires.

"We are unaware of coordinated efforts to start fires," he said. "We know there are a lot of rumors spreading on social media."

Washington's largest wildfires

 YearName CountyAcreage
 2020 Labor Day Fires Statewide 400,000
 2015 Okanogan Complex Okanogan 304,782
 2014 Carlton Complex Okanogan 256,108
 1902 Yacolt Burn Clark/Skamania/Cowlitz 238,900
 1929 Dole Valley Fire Clark/Skamania 227,500
 2015 North Star Fire Ferry/Okanogan 218,138
 2000 24 Command Fire Benton 192,000
 1970 Lightning Bust Fire Chelan/Okanogan 188,000
 2006 Tripod Complex Okanogan 175,184
 2015 Tunk Block Fire Okanogan 165,918
 1910 Great Fire of 1910 Pend Oreille/Spokane 150,000
 1994 Tyee Creek Fire Chelan 135,000
 2015 Lime Belt Fire Okanogan 133,450
 2006 Columbia Complex Columbia/Garfield 109,402
 2015 Chelan Complex Chelan 88,985
 2003 Fawn Peak Complex Okanogan 81,343
 2012 Barker Canyon Complex Douglas 81,155
 2015 Grizzly Bear Complex Columbia/Wallowa County, Ore. 80,725
 2013 Colockum Tarps Fire Chelan/Kittitas 80,184

 

