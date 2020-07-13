Washington Gov. Jay Inslee slightly modified COVID-19 safety rules for farms and packing warehouses Friday, but did not adopt any of the revisions sought by the Farm Bureau.
The update clarified that rules for field workers do not apply to office workers and that farms do not have to retain records of workers' temperatures.
Rules requiring face coverings and portable hand-washing stations were affirmed. The Farm Bureau said masks could be unhealthy in hot weather and that soapy water in fields could violate food-safety standards.
The Farm Bureau's proposals to relax face-covering rules and to substitute hand sanitizer for soap and water were at odds with the Inslee administration's standards for other industries, a governor's spokeswoman said.
The rule update Friday cited the Department of Labor and Industry's guidelines for masks in workplaces. The citation affirmed that masks are required, unless a worker comes within 6 feet of another worker only once or twice a day.
An L&I spokesman said the governor's update clarified, but did not change the substance of the rules.
Farm Bureau associate director of government relations Breanne Elsey said the governor's reliance on L&I's mask standards could signal that L&I will take over issuing further modifications as the season progresses.
"I think there's more to come," she said. "At least (L&I) is a regulatory body. Maybe we would have a public process. The governor has bypassed any public process."
United Farm Workers National Vice President Erik Nicholson said counties with a high number of farmworkers already have too many COVID-19 cases.
He said he has filed more than two dozen complaints, asking L&I to probe whether safety rules are being followed.
"We're glad the governor stood firm," Nicholson said. "When we saw the requests of the Farm Bureau, it was counterintuitive to us. It was exactly the wrong direction."
The COVID-19 rules were first issued in May and modified in early June. That latest update was posted on the governor's website Friday afternoon, and the old rules were taken down. The changes were not highlighted in the new document.
Washington State Dairy Federation labor policy analyst Scott Dilley said the governor's office should have drawn attention to the revisions to help farmers keep up with the evolving rules.
"It's really a lack of transparency and communication from the governor's office," Dilley said. "It's frustrating, especially these days when we need clear information from state government."