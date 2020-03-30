OLYMPIA — Some Washington businesses are not complying with an order to close to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday, so his administration has set up an online form for residents to report suspected violators.
Businesses that defy the order and warnings could be referred to the attorney general's office for charges, Inslee said. Knowingly violating a governor's order is a gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.
Attorney General Bob Ferguson said his office would prosecute if necessary, though as a last resort. "Our goal is 100% voluntary compliance," he said.
The governor's order exempts agriculture, following guidelines for a national emergency written by the Department of Homeland Security. Besides farmers, ranchers and food processors, the exemption applies to a broad array of support services and food outlets, including grocery stores and restaurant drive-through windows.
Inslee's two-week closure for businesses deemed nonessential expires midnight April 8. The order also banned all social gatherings and instructed people who went outdoors to stay at least 6 feet apart. It's highly likely some restrictions will be extended, the governor said Monday.
Inslee said most residents have followed the order. "But thousands of calls are also pouring in to state local agencies from concerned residents, with reports that some individuals and businesses are not in compliance," he said.
"These people are concerned about their health, the health of others and how the actions of those who willfully violate this order ultimately drag out the COVID-19 crisis even longer," Inslee said.
Although agriculture can still operate, Inslee said workers should be 6 feet apart. "It is important to our farmworkers' health that they socially distance," he said. "Even if you are working in an essential business, we still need people to socially distance themselves and not come within 6 feet of other people, just to the extent humanly possible."
Lamb Weston announced it will close its french fry plant in Pasco for several days for sanitizing after a worker was diagnosed with COVID-19.
An employee of Washington Beef's processing plant in Toppenish in Central Washington died of COVID-19, the company announced Friday.
Employees who worked in the same area were sent home to isolate themselves, according to the company. All employees are having their temperatures checked, and the company reduced the number of employees in the plant at any one time and intensified cleaning, according to the statement.
Many farm equipment and service companies have closed to walk-in traffic, but are still serving their customers, said Jim Fitzgerald, former director and now legislative adviser for the Far West Agribusiness Association.
Farmers are receiving supplies, and crop advisers are continuing to do field work, he said. Customer loyalty should help agribusinesses through the outbreak, he said. "I think that helps," he said. "There are not a lot of farmers who go to a different company every year."
As of Monday, 195 people had died of COVID-19 in Washington, according to the state Department of Health. The state had recorded 4,896 cases.
The coronavirus has claimed 144 people in King County and 21 in Snohomish County, to the north. Inslee said the virus is starting to spread into rural counties in Central and Eastern Washington. "It is coming, and people need to understand that."
Inslee said most Washington residents are abiding by keeping their distance from others and closing what the state deems non-essential businesses. The online reporting form has been set up "so everyone can help everyone be on this team," he said.