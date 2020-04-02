OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee turned to the private sector Wednesday, asking manufacturers to turn out medical supplies, joining a World War II-style campaign to combat the coronavirus.
Some businesses already have adjusted their production to supply health-care workers, including wineries and distilleries that are making hand sanitizers. More help is needed, said Inslee, who described the demand for masks, gowns, ventilators and other equipment as "almost an infinite number."
"We need to broaden the effort, get more people on the team," he said. "We know this month could be decisive in this effort."
Inslee also said he will likely extend his "stay home, stay healthy" order that has banned social gatherings, closed many businesses and instructed people to keep at least 6 feet apart when outdoors. The order ends midnight April 8.
The spread of the coronavirus may be slowing in the Puget Sound area, but it is picking up in other parts of the state, Inslee said. "These are the areas we are most concerned about."
COVID-19 has killed 247 people in Washington, the state Health Department reported Wednesday. People have died in 14 of the state's 39 counties. Most of the deaths, 210, have occurred in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, which include Seattle and surrounding cities.
Washington health officials have confirmed 5,984 cases of COVID-19. Cases have been confirmed in all but five counties.
Inslee said he was disappointed that President Trump has not used the Defense Production Act to require manufacturers to produce personal-protective equipment for health-care workers.
Trump invoked the act March 27 to require General Motors to make ventilators. Trump's order also declared that personal-protective equipment was vital to national security, but did not specifically order companies to ramp up production.