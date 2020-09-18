Washington state may require farms to provide workers with masks that can filter out smoke from wildfires, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.
The state may adopt emergency rules, but may not have them in place "before the smoke is gone," he said.
"But we're definitely considering rules for the long term, considering that we have to realize that the frequency of these fires causing this smoke is going to increase with changing climate," said Inslee, who has called this month's wildfires "climate fires."
Emergency coronavirus-related rules require farmworkers to wear cloth masks, unless working alone. Other types of masks are considered more effective at filtering smoke.
"So we'll be looking in the next few weeks at changes in the rules that would set potential requirement that employees working outside under certain conditions would be provided with effective masks," Inslee said.