OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday proposed $4.1 billion in new spending and said he will work with lawmakers on raising more revenue for transportation.
The governor rejected calls from Republicans to cut taxes, taking advantage of unexpectedly high state revenues. Inslee said there too many demands for government spending.
His new spending plan includes $815 million to shelter the homeless, $626 million for his climate agenda and $187 million for salmon recovery.
The salmon plan includes $8.4 million and 24 new state positions at the Department of Fish and Wildlife to set and enforce riparian buffers. Farm groups argue the buffers will arbitrarily take property from landowners.
Inslee also said he will ask lawmakers to increase spending on transportation by another $1 billion. More money will have to be raised to remove fish-blocking culverts and for other projects, he said.
In recent sessions, lawmakers have considered but ultimately decided against raising the gas tax. Legislators also have considered raising vehicle-related fees.
Inslee said he will let legislators take the lead in proposing how to raise the money.
"I have repeatedly assured legislators that I will stand and be ready, willing and able to help them obtain the revenues necessary for these additional projects," he said.
Legislators will convene Jan. 10 for a 60-day session. The new spending proposed by Inslee would add to the $58 billion two-year operating budget passed last spring.
"It may be a short session, but it is a long list of crises that requires us to act with urgency," the governor said. "We have to be big and we have to be bold this year."
The governor's budget proposal does not include new or higher taxes. Rising tax revenues and federal funding have increased the amount of money available to spend.
Republican budget leaders criticized Inslee for not returning some of the money to taxpayers.
"It's as though he has no respect for the taxpayers. That's inexcusable," said Vancouver Sen. Lynda Wilson, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate Ways and Means Committee.
"Is the governor oblivious to these times of historic inflation and how they affect struggling families?" she said.
Inslee said the state needs to hold money in reserve in anticipation that revenues will decline someday.
Inslee's spending plan would give most state employees a 3.5% pay increase. The number of state employees would increase.
Fish and Wildlife would add 114 new full-time positions to the current 1,601. The Department of Ecology would add 63 positions to the current 1,856. The Department of Agriculture would add 26 to the current 909.
Auburn Rep. Drew Stokesbary, the top-ranking Republican on the House Appropriations Committee, said he supports helping the homeless and salmon, but that Inslee was following his pattern of spending more money ineffectively.
"At a time when the state is overwhelmed with cash, it is disappointing, though not surprising, to see that the governor's budget proposal does not include any tax relief," Stokesbary said in a statement.