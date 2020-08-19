Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday ordered mandatory testing of workers at all farms that have signs of an impending outbreak of COVID-19.
The order was a response to outbreaks of the coronavirus among farmworkers, particularly at Gebbers Farms in Okanogan County, where three workers who were infected with the virus have died.
"There is no question that we need to escalate our response to this pandemic, and we know that additional focus must be placed on agricultural workplaces," Inslee said in a statement.
"From the data, we know that people of color have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, and while we have much work to do to address that, this is one step in the right direction," he said.
Tests will be mandatory at any farm that has nine cases in 14 days or at which at least 10% of its workforce tests positive in 14 days.
Quarantined workers must be examined twice a day by a healthcare professional. Advanced life-support service must be within 20 minutes and an emergency room with ventilator capability within one hour.
United Farm Workers National Vice President Erik Nicholson said the order was much needed.
"As an industry, we shouldn't have had to have the governor intervene," he said. "Some growers already are doing it because it's the right thing. I just don't understand other growers who aren't doing it."
In addition, Health Secretary John Wiesman ordered all 4,500 workers at Gebbers Farms to be tested by Sept. 2.
The testing will be led by the Health Department. Those who refuse to be tested can't continue to work, according to the Inslee statement.
Gebbers Farms, a large producer of apples and cherries, has already been encouraging workers to be tested, farm spokeswoman Amy Philpott said.
The farm was interested in testing workers before they arrived, but couldn't overcome logistical problems, such as the availability of tests, she said.
"We have never opposed testing. In fact, we tried to get testing," Philpott said.
As of late July, 120 Gebbers employees had tested positive and 150 had shown symptoms. More recent numbers were unavailable.
The testing of all workers at Gebbers was overdue, Nicholson said. "We're having one of the largest outbreaks in the state, we have yet to get reliable information on it."
Philpott said the farm was concerned about its ability to order employees to be tested and also its ability to learn the results. "We look forward to working with the health department," she said.
Two foreign guest workers, one from Mexico and one from Jamaica, infected with the coronavirus died. A third worker, Francisco Montiel, who lived locally, died Aug. 1, Philpott said.
Montiel, whose age was unavailable, was a longtime Gebbers employee who left work and went into quarantine after a member of his household tested positive, Philpott said. The member of the household was not a farm employee, she said.
"COVID has really taken a toll on the state, the community and the company," Philpott said.