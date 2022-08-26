Lower Monumental Dam spillway

The spillway at Lower Monumental Dam in Washington on the Snake River.

Breaching the lower Snake River dams is not "a feasible or responsible option" until their energy or economic benefits can be replaced, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said today in releasing a report he and U.S. Sen. Patty Murray commissioned.

But state and federal governments should come up with a plan to replace the benefits of the dams to enable breaching to move forward, Inslee said in a press release.

