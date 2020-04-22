OLYMPIA — Washington’s stay-at-home order will be extended past May 4, Gov. Jay Inslee said Tuesday, as the state assembles 1,500 workers by mid-May to track down and isolate anyone exposed to the coronavirus.
The order may be modified to allow elective surgeries, outdoor recreation and residential construction, the governor said. Administration officials said changes will depend on infection rates and mustering resources to test 20,000 to 30,000 people a day and trace the contacts of those who test positive.
“We will not be able to lift many of the restrictions by May 4. And we will let you know when we can lift those restrictions just as soon as we know,” Inslee said in a short televised talk. “We are going to have to steel ourselves against this virus for quite some time.”
The stay-at-home order, issued March 23, exempts food production and processing, and businesses that support agriculture.
The shutdown, however, has interrupted supply chains, upset commodity prices, and forced farms and food processors to adjust operations to prevent and contain the virus.
The state Department of Labor and Industries instructed farms and food processors last week on what they must to protect employees. The Inslee administration is working on guidelines for other businesses that are now closed. “Until we have a COVID-19 vaccine, workplaces are going to look much differently,” Inslee said.
Inslee’s stay-at-home order has come under fire from protestors and some elected officials.
Franklin County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to declare the order unconstitutional. Inslee’s chief of staff, David Postman, said the order still applied to Franklin County and that the governor’s office was preparing a response.
Four Republican legislators Tuesday called for a special session to review the governor’s proclamations that have curtailed business and social gatherings and possibly pass legislation responding to the pandemic.
They warned that Inslee risks losing public support if he doesn’t engage the broader population.
“I don’t think going beyond May 4 is even an option for most people at this point,” said Rep. Vicki Kraft, R-Vancouver.
Postman acknowledged the chances of weakening support for the stay-at-home order and said the administration is trying to balance rolling back restrictions with maintaining an approach that has driven down the infection rate.
Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, said the reasoning behind what’s OK and what’s not OK has been muddled.
“I can go to Costco, but I can’t play golf. I can go to Costco, but I can’t go fishing,” he said. “It’s the inconsistency we have a problem with.”
The coronavirus has infected about 12,000 people in Washington, or roughly one out of every 630.
Inslee said state employees, local health workers, health-care workers and the National Guard would form what he called a contact-tracing “fire brigade.”
The Inslee administration had no estimate on how much tracing would cost. Postman said Inslee’s order has been to “go big” and not be concerned about the expense.
State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said the health department already has 600 investigators and 800 volunteers lined up. Coronavirus activity peaked in late March, she said, with new cases dropping to about 200 a day.
Health officials are watching to see whether the number of people infected by a person with COVID-19 drops below one, signaling a sustained drop in new cases, Lofy said.
Senate Republican Leader Mark Schoesler and House Republican Leader J.T. Wilcox last week proposed convening a “restart task force” made up of legislative leaders, department directors, and business and labor leaders.
They proposed some short-term steps, such as cutting taxes on small businesses, and longer-term measures, such as waiving the minimum-wage increase for 2021. Fortunato, who’s running for governor, said he favors cutting spending now, anticipating a budget deficit.
Inslee said the state will need to spend more money on social services and other government programs as people struggle emotionally and economically with the pandemic.
The governor’s office will look though an “equity lens,” focusing on groups such as communities of color and the homeless, according to policy brief.
Fortunato said the focus should be on reopening businesses. “Our constituents are screaming they want to go back to work,” he said.