OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee took a tentative step Monday toward lifting prohibitions on recreation, allowing hunters, anglers, golfers and others to resume their outdoor activities on May 5 providing they avoid crowds and overnight trips, and stay 6 feet apart.
"If we see a sharp uptake in the number of people who are getting sick or are not following appropriate steps, then we won’t hesitate to scale this back again," Inslee said. "This is not a return to normal. This is only a beginning phase of relaxing outdoor recreation restrictions."
While some state parks and wildlife areas will reopen, others will remain closed, including popular beaches, boat launches and trailheads. Camping, even in the backcountry, won't be allowed. Golfing will be allowed, but only in pairs, not foursomes.
Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind asked hunters and anglers to stay close to home. "We're asking you to stick basically with day trips," he said.
Monday's announcement was the second modification of the stay-at-home order Inslee issued March 23. Inslee on Friday allowed home building and remodeling to resume if workers could stay 6 feet apart.
The order expires May 4. Inslee again indicated he will extend it, continuing to ban social gatherings and many business activities.
"We all have to realize we are a long ways from the end of the virus, and we are going to have to maintain plenty of restrictions after May 4," he said.
Inslee said he's monitoring a dozen or so measurements of how fast the coronavirus is spreading and how many people are being infected.
"There is no one number we're going to look at," Inslee said. "This job would be so easy if there was just one metric I could give you that we look at."
Also, assembling a 1,500-person "small army" to test and isolate people and families who have been exposed to the virus will be an enormous undertaking, he said.
Fish and Wildlife asked anglers to practice social distancing. The department said it may re-close sites if they become crowded.
To discourage travelers, the department is suspending the sale of non-resident fishing licenses.