Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday called John Kerry's selection as climate envoy in a Biden administration a "tremendous thing for the country."
Inslee, who based his run for the presidency on fighting climate change, said Kerry's stature will elevate the nation's role in responding to climate change.
"The best thing is by putting a person of this level of commitment and credibility in this internationally important post, it demonstrates that America is back and when America is back, we've got a much better chance of beating climate change," Inslee said.
A former U.S. senator and Democratic nominee for president, Kerry signed the Paris agreement on climate change as secretary of state in the Obama administration. The Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from the pact.
The Biden campaign pledged to rejoin the agreement. It also adopted, with credit, Inslee's proposal to create an Environmental and Climate Justice Division within the Justice Department. Inslee has denied any interest in joining the Biden administration.
Earlier this month, after being elected to a third term as governor, Inslee said he planned to again propose mandating more alternative fuels in gasoline and diesel. The measure has failed in previous sessions.
California and Oregon already have adopted low-carbon fuel standards. Washington farm groups have lobbied against the policy, saying it will raise fuel prices and increase the cost of food production, while having no effect on the climate.
Inslee said consumers "deserve cleaner fuels."
"I will be proposing that measure in the next legislative session," he said.