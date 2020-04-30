OLYMPIA — Washington's stay-at-home order will extend past May 4 and won't be lifted entirely until daily measures of COVID-19 activity drop to "single digits" and the state has a program to test anyone with symptoms and isolate those exposed to the virus, Gov. Jay Inslee said Wednesday.
"Most of those people will obviously want to (isolate) in their homes. That's going to be very challenging because when people isolate in their homes, it's not just them who have to isolate, their whole household has to isolate," Inslee said.
"That means they can't be going outside of the house, except for maybe for a moment's walk around the house, so that's going to be very challenging for our families."
Inslee issued the stay-at-home order March 23, closing many businesses and banning social gatherings, including weddings and funerals. He has modified the order to allow some home construction, outdoor recreation and elective surgeries.
Unlike previous proclamations, the governor did not set an expiration date for the order. He outlined criteria for lifting the order, but did not set specific benchmarks. "No one number is a magic number," he said.
New cases of COVID-19 peaked on March 23 at 433, according to the Washington Department of Health. The number has dropped to below 200 a day for the past week. Inslee said the number was too high and needs to be "wrestled down to the ground." Washington has approximately 7.6 million residents.
Health officials say the virus' reproduction rate in King County has been hovering around 1, meaning one person with COVID-19 infects one other person. The number suggests the virus has plateaued in the state's most populous county, health officials said.
"The problem is we have only achieved this level by very vigorous social distancing," Inslee said. "If we remove social distancing that number is only just going to go back again."
Inslee said the rate was "very, very important." There are no reproduction rates available for other parts of the state.
"We really don't have the data to allow for evaluation statewide yet, but King County is instructive," Inslee said.
About 4,600 people in Washington are being tested for the coronavirus daily. Inslee said the state needs to administer about 22,000 tests a day to track the virus. The state lacks access to enough testing supplies, he said.
"We are desperately in need of this so we can can get people tested in our long-term care facilities, in our meat-packing plants and everybody on the street who has symptoms," Inslee said.
Tyson Foods has suspended production at its beef-packing plant in Pasco, Wash., because of the spread of the coronavirus among its workforce. A Tyson spokesman said Wednesday the company is working with local health officials on a plan to restart production.
"Resuming operations is dependent on a variety of factors, including the outcome of team member testing for COVID-19," he said in an email.
About 700 National Guardsman are being trained to contact people who have been exposed to the coronavirus. The state hopes to have a contact-tracing program running by May 11. In all, 1,500 people will be involved in the effort, officials say.
Inslee called COVID-19 a "non-equitable virus" because Hispanics make up 13% of the state's population but 30% of the cases. Hispanics are not dying at a disproportionately high rate, making up 8% of the state's fatalities. Widespread testing will help protect the state's agricultural workforce, he said.