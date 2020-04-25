OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday he was taking the "first step" in reopening the economy by letting home construction resume, providing workers can keep 6 feet apart.
Job sites that don't follow social-distancing would be shut down, Inslee said. At a video press conference with the governor, a union leader told construction workers to heed Inslee's warning or risk being shut down.
"It won't be his fault, it'll be ours," said Mark Riker, executive secretary of the Washington State Building and Construction Trades Council.
Inslee's stay-at-home order, issued March 23, classified residential construction as a non-essential activity. Washington was one of the few states that halted construction to stop the spread of the coronavirus. For several weeks, builders, joined by some Republicans, have been calling for Inslee to reclassify home building and repairs as essential.
Inslee said he was able to do it for "low-risk" construction because contractors and unions have agreed to a 30-point safety plan. The plan calls for strict social distancing.
"That's going to delay some construction projects, we understand that, but we need to start on a low-risk basis," Inslee said.
Food production and processing are classified as essential and have continued operating. The Washington Department of Labor and Industries last week released requirements to prevent the coronavirus from spreading in agricultural workplaces. L&I plans to adopt rules for migrant farmworker housing in early May.
The Washington Farm Bureau issued an alert Friday, asking its members to oppose L&I's proposed housing rules. If the rules are adopted as proposed, workers could not occupy the upper berths of bunk beds, unless farmers can implement measures to keep droplets from falling to the lower berth.
Farmers may need to be creative, Inslee said.
"Obviously, this is a real challenge for our state because we need both safety for people who are in the fields and a steady production of food. We need to find a way to reconcile those two," he said. "This is a challenge because we have to do it in a matter of weeks, not years."
The coronavirus has struck Tyson Fresh Meats beef plan in Pasco. The company announced Thursday it was suspending production, while health officials test more than 1,400 employees.
The company said in a statement it decided to pause because of COVID-19 cases, absent workers and community concern. The plant produces enough beef in one day to feed four million people, the company said.
Resuming will depend on a variety of factors, according to the company, including how long testing takes and the results.
The stay-at-home order expires May 4, but Inslee has said it likely will be extended, with modifications. The governor said he was still considering whether to ease restrictions on elective surgeries and outdoor recreation, such as hunting and fishing.
"We know the 'stay home, stay healthy' initiative is working, but we know it has to continue to avoid a dire fate," Inslee said. "Obviously, we can't say when businesses will open. We can't make decisions based on arbitrary dates."
Besides social distancing, construction workers will be required to wear masks, gloves and goggles. Workers' temperatures will be taken when they arrive for work. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will be sent home. If the construction is on an occupied home, residents and workers must stay at least 10 feet apart.