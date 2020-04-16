OLYMPIA — New cases of COVID-19 must be "approaching zero" before Washington's restrictions on business and social life can be lifted, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.
Inslee did not give specific numbers or an estimated timeline, but said the rate must be much lower. New infections will have to drop far enough that epidemiologists are confident that the rate won't rebound, he said.
"It's going to take a considerable period of time for that curve to get down to that level," Inslee said. "We're not going to allow fatalities to go back up."
Washington stay-home order expires May 4, but could be extended. The White House issued non-binding guidelines to states on Thursday for reopening their economies. The first step was to have infection rates fall for 14 days.
"We are not at the first gate," Inslee said.
Washington's infection rate hit a one-day peak on March 23 with 419 new confirmed cases, according to the state health department. New cases have generally declined since then, but not on a steady downward slope.
The department reported 56 new cases on April 12, the lowest number since Feb. 29. The next day, new cases rose to 139 and then dropped the following day to 45.
Once infection rates drop, the state will need a coronavirus "fire brigade" to test anyone with symptoms, Inslee said. If someone tests positive, a "contact tracing army" will have to find and isolate everyone who has been exposed to the virus, he said.
About 4,500 people are being tested each day in Washington. Inslee said that number was "woefully" short. The state might need 15,000 tests a day and is looking everywhere for kits, he said. "We'll have a better number for you next week."