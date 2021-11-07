Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's office scolded a state contractor for an opinion piece stating that about 95% of foreign farmworkers were vaccinated this year and none died of COVID.
State officials haven't refuted either claim, but rebuked Medical Teams International for co-signing the Oct. 12 op-ed in the Seattle Times with WAFLA executive director Dan Fazio.
Following up on complaints by farm labor activists, who oppose the H-2A program, the governor's office contacted Portland-based MTI and got an apology for not clearing the op-ed with the Department of Health.
The op-ed mentioned that the health department funded COVID testing for farmworkers, but did not attribute any opinion or fact to the department.
Inslee spokeswoman Tara Lee said Friday that the governor's office was concerned because the health department was referred to in the op-ed and MTI is a contractor.
"We would have asked that we not be attached to data unavailable to us beforehand," she said in an email.
Fazio said he was "befuddled" that the governor objected to a commentary trumpeting the successful partnership of H-2 employers, the health department and MTI.
"I thought we were supporting the governor with the editorial," he said. "It looks like a not too subtle warning to not work with WAFLA."
WAFLA, formerly known as the Washington Farm Labor Association, recruits seasonal foreign farmworkers. High vaccination rates run counter to claims by domestic farmworker advocates that foreign farmworkers are especially vulnerable to COVID.
One farmworker who lived in seasonal housing died in June. But the Department of Labor and Industries has not yet revealed whether the person was a foreign or domestic worker.
Farm labor representatives brought up the commentary — co-signed by Fazio and MTI COVID program manager Leslie Aaron — at a meeting of the state's task force on seasonal farmworkers.
Community to Community Development director Rosalinda Guillen asked the health department whether the information in the op-ed was correct.
"I want to try and be convinced of the good faith effort and that there aren't any biased stakeholder positions ... that leave our community vulnerable," she said.
Lee said the governor's office contacted MTI in response to the questions to health officials.
In a letter to the task force, Inslee's immigration adviser, Alejandro Sanchez, said MTI promised to review its "media protocols."
"They also expressed remorse for not applying more scrutiny to the claims," Sanchez wrote.
MTI spokeswoman Karen Piatt said the humanitarian organization was not concerned it will lose its state contract.
"We do, however, deeply regret that the op-ed was not fully vetted with the DOH," she said in an email.
Piatt confirmed MTI will re-examine its media protocols.
"We want to ensure that all partners (funders or otherwise) are consulted in the future before the publishing of a collaborative op-ed," she said.
Fazio said he wrote the op-ed in September after the House Labor Committee held a hearing on COVID and H-2A workers.
Farm groups reported high vaccination rates among workers in farm-provided housing, undermining claims by labor activists that foreign workers were particularly at risk.
To get the 95% estimate, WAFLA surveyed its members, Fazio said. The survey covered more than 10,000 of the some 30,000 state-licensed beds for seasonal farmworkers, he said.
Fazio said the survey found about 99% of the farmworkers, predominantly from Mexico, were vaccinated. He said he rounded the number to "about 95%" for the op-ed.
"I don't think anyone can seriously doubt that figure," he said. "It's a positive story. I don't understand what their (the governor's office) involvement or problem is about."
The health department told the House labor committee that it doesn't track the occupation or legal status of people who are vaccinated.