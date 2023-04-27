Little Goose Dam (copy)

Little Goose Dam near Starbuck, Wash., one of four dams on the Lower Snake River. 

OLYMPIA — Washington legislators have authorized a study on replacing the electricity from Lower Snake River dams, calling for a national laboratory to look at a subject already pored over by several consultants.

Lawmakers appropriated $2 million and directed the Department of Commerce to contract with "western national laboratories" or similar independent research organizations.

