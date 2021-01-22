OLYMPIA — House Democrats are moving ahead with a carbon tax, clean fuels program and fuel tax increase, three policies expected to push up gasoline and diesel prices for years to come.
House Transportation Committee Chairman Jake Fey has rolled out a $26.7 billion, 16-year plan that calls for upping the gas tax by 18 cents to 85.8 cents a gallon, vaulting Washington's fuel tax from the fourth-highest to the highest in the nation. The tax would then be automatically adjusted for inflation.
The plan also depends on a $15 per ton tax on carbon emissions from transportation fuels, anticipated to add about 15 cents to a gallon of gasoline or diesel.
Fey said he expects the carbon tax and higher gas tax to coincide with a low-carbon fuel standard that passed the House Environment Committee on Thursday.
A low-carbon fuel standard gradually supplants fossil fuels with renewable fuels in gasoline and diesel. Low-carbon fuel standards have increased pump prices in California and Oregon.
Fey said in an interview Friday that he's aware of concern about fuel prices, but that he believes the benefits will outweigh the costs, including for agriculture.
The package would preserve roads and railroads that move farm products, and expand transit service in rural areas, he said.
He breaks down the gas tax increase to a penny per mile, assuming a vehicle gets about 18 miles to a gallon.
"It's a penny a mile to keep your roads in shape," said Fey, a Tacoma Democrat. "What does it cost to get a latte?"
The fuel tax does not apply to gasoline and diesel consumed growing and harvesting crops, but it would add to the cost of transporting farm goods and supplies.
The Washington Farm Bureau has mobilized against the gas tax increase, as well as the carbon tax and low-carbon fuel standard.
"This will be detrimental to agriculture, leaving farmers' pockets empty and their communities hungry," the Farm Bureau stated in an alert to members.
Fey and a handful of other House Democrats put together the transportation package after holding 90 listening sessions, including one with agriculture groups in September.
Not being able to meet in person actually helped, allowing lawmakers to meet with several groups on some days, Fey said.
"We did our best. I don't think anything like this has been done before," he said.
At a press conference Jan. 19 announcing the package, Fey said the new spending plan would create an "environmentally just transportation system" and promote "equity in our transportation system."
"Our proposal is much more substantial than any in state history because the needs and challenges are so much bigger," he said.
Fey said Friday his plan was a "starting point" and that he was ready to negotiate with House Republicans and the Senate.
"I felt it was better to not come in with a compromise proposal from the start. That would not serve the process," he said.
Lawmakers last raised the gas tax in 2015, by 11.9 cents a gallon to fund a $16 million, 16-year transportation plan.
The new package includes money to maintain roads, ferries and rail lines. The plan allocates $8.2 billion for "carbon-reduction initiatives," such as electric ferries and buses, mass transit and bike lanes.
The package sets aside $3.5 billion to replace culverts. The state is under a federal order, upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, to remove culverts that block fish and violate tribal treaty rights.
"I didn't litigate it. I just deal with the outcome. I take the legal obligation seriously, and it's a moral obligation," Fey said.
In all, the the House plan raises 28 taxes or fees — everything from vehicle weight fees to license plate fees.