Brown lentils

The price of lentils is well above the five-year average.

Lentils could be planted on more acres this year as demand for the pulse crop increases both overseas and domestically, industry leaders say.

"We will have enough supply probably through the end of the year, but we'll have pretty tight stocks by the end of June," said Tim McGreevy, chief executive officer of the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council.

