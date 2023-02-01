Lentils could be planted on more acres this year as demand for the pulse crop increases both overseas and domestically, industry leaders say.
"We will have enough supply probably through the end of the year, but we'll have pretty tight stocks by the end of June," said Tim McGreevy, chief executive officer of the USA Dry Pea and Lentil Council.
That's because of the drought of 2021, and "last year was better, but not great," McGreevy said. "We still weren't at our five-year average yields."
But at 35 cents a pound, lentil prices are well above the five-year average of 23 cents.
Growers are deciding now what to plant. McGreevy expects "the fight for acres" to be "fierce." Wheat and canola prices are also strong, McGreevy said.
"Nothing is as high as it was in the early part of September, but ... there are pretty good options," he said. "Pulses are one of them."
He believes pulses can compete against any other crop in terms of cost of production.
"One benefit with pulses, of course, is they don't really require any fertilizer," he said. "Lentils, in particular, are fairly low seeding costs because it's a very small seed. You don't need a lot of pounds per acre to have a good stand."
Most lentils are planted in the spring. Processors are beginning to offer forward contracts for the first 500 pounds of production, McGreevy said.
Most regular and pardina lentils grown in the Pacific Northwest are bound for Europe and Latin America.
"More people in the world are moving themselves toward healthier diets," said Jeff Van Pevenage, CEO and president of Columbia Grain in Portland.
Lentils offer strong, relatively affordable protein, fiber and other minerals, he said.
In addition to human consumption, lentil demand has increased for pet food, Van Pevenage said.
The volume of lentils the company moves varies depending on production, but it has increased in the last 15 years, he said. Columbia Grain has invested in processing plants across the country to meet increased demand. Van Pevenage said the number of plants has increased from one in Clarkston, Wash., to more than 10 today.
"We continue to put them in places that allow us to talk to more farmers and move more product in the supply chain," Van Pevenage said.
Lentil production was primarily on the Palouse 15 years ago. Today, Montana and North Dakota are the top two lentil-producing states, followed by Washington, Van Pevenage said.
"Where farmers are growing them and the number of farmers that are growing them have increased," he said. "In general, U.S. lentils are gaining market share around the world because of the quality."
Van Pevenage expects increased demand to continue worldwide. He points to global economic problems, including higher interest rates and currency fluctuations that make it harder for customers in some countries to buy as much as they want.
"We'll see that trend reverse over the next couple of years and see stronger demand come back in," he said.
McGreevy cited the benefits to other crops that follow pulses, including soil health and breaking the weed and disease cycles.
"They're a crop that should remain in farmers' rotations," he said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.