Like their counterparts in many other ag sectors, hay farmers have been grappling with shipping problems in the past year.
"Hay is a hard thing to get shipped out, especially when it's cheaper and easier for (railroad) lines to ship back empty containers rather than fill them full of hay," said Andrew Eddie, a farmer in Moses Lake, Wash., and president of the Washington State Hay Growers Association.
Eddie also pointed to the "substantial" increase in the cost of shipping hay.
Those and other hot topics will take center stage at the upcoming Northwest Hay Expo, Eddie said. The expo is Jan. 19-20 at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick, Wash.
Fertilizer prices and chemical availability are other topics Eddie expects farmers to be thinking about.
"We're not sure when we're going to get product, if we're going to get product or how much we're going to have," he said. "That's kind of a big thing for most growers and supply companies."
If chemicals are delivered late, farmers will have already needed to spray, Eddie said. "It's a little uncertain right now."
Farmers are working to get their supplies early.
"The problem is it's tough to locate, it's tough to get stuff and then suppliers don't really have the means to get it here any earlier," Eddie said. "So it's kind of just a sit-and-wait game and maybe push off a spray or fertilizer until after first cutting, if you can manage to do that."
Growers should still be doing as much as they can business-wise while still breaking even, Eddie said.
Eddie said he's optimistic about the outlook for hay demand. Domestically, the need is solid. Exports are slow but many exporters are still purchasing crop, he said.
"You just have to make sure that with an increased cost, you're getting what you need out of it," he said.
"You've got to run your business like a business," he said. "Pay attention to what goes in and pay attention to what comes out."
Hay prices are about $200 to $250 a ton for big bales of alfalfa, and small bales were $200 to $280 a ton, Eddie estimated.
"Demand was very high," he said. "Even when you said, 'Hey, here's the price,' (customers) were like, 'Oh, well, that's what we've got to pay, that's the market, here you go.'"
Eddie expects the industry to be watching for new regulations and overtime rules in 2022.
"Stick with what you know, weather the storm and we'll all try to make it through until things hopefully kind of subside, get back to where they were," he said. "Crop prices are going to be a little higher ... while input costs are higher, everything else is costing more. We'll weather through it and see what happens."