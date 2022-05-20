Georgia chicken company Mar-Jac Poultry will pay $725,000 to settle claims by Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson that it conspired with other poultry producers to fix prices.
Mar-Jac denies the allegations, but will pay to avoid the expense, inconvenience and distraction of battling a lawsuit in King County Superior Court, according to an agreement between the company and attorney general.
Ferguson said in a statement that he will continue to press the suit against 18 other poultry producers and a data service that allegedly kept the companies informed about each other's activities.
"This is an important step toward accountability. We aren't done yet," Ferguson said.
Mar-Jac said it has a policy of not commenting to the media.
The $725,000 will be deposited into an antitrust account, according to the attorney general's office. Once the lawsuit is settled, the attorney general will allocate the money, including possibly for consumer restitution.
Ferguson sued in October, alleging a conspiracy by the poultry industry that dates back to 2008.
Companies cut production, rigged bids to major customers and monitored each other through reports from Agri Stats of Fort Wayne, Ind., the suit alleges.
The state suit piggybacked on federal lawsuits and investigations into price manipulation by the poultry industry.
