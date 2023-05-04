OTHELLO, Wash. — This tiny Central Washington town could be called the French Fry Capital of the World.

Every year, the three potato processing plants in town produce 1.5 billion pounds of frozen french fries, tater tots and hashbrowns — the weight of seven aircraft carriers.

Dale Lathim

0505_CP_MW Othello centerpiece 3

Mike Pink
0505_CP_MW Othello centerpiece 4

Kyle Niehenke, Adams County Development Council executive director, projects “unstoppable growth” ahead for Othello, Wash., as more food and beverage processors look to the area as a potential site for expansion.
Chris Voigt

The entrance to the J.R. Simplot Co. plant in Othello, Wash.

The entrance to the J.R. Simplot Co. plant in Othello, Wash.
