The Columbia Basin Foundation has launched a $1 million agriculture endowment.
Farmers and ranchers are asked to donate so the foundation can offer college scholarships and funding for agriculture-related education, such as FFA and 4-H, said Corinne Isaak, office administrator for the foundation, based in Ephrata, Wash.
The organization is a community foundation, a tax-exempt public charity that enables people to establish charitable funds.
Community foundations make grants to community groups from funds established by individuals, families, businesses and others who wish to support the work of non-profit groups, schools and other groups that address community needs, according to the foundation.
The Columbia Basin Foundation assists donors to create charitable funds and achieve their philanthropic desires, grants funds to community nonprofits to support charitable and educational needs, partners with local groups to identify community needs.
"We're a gathering place for generosity," Isaak said.
She said the endowment is a way for farmers and ranchers to pass the legacy and heritage of agriculture along to the next generation.
"Education is always going to be key for young people," Isaak said. "People who want to invest in the future of the ag industry — this gives them a perfect way to be a partner and allows us to do the work, to administer the scholarship, to select the recipient and help them get their education, and bring them back into the agricultural community and invest in (their) ag career."
The foundation began seeking funding for the endowment in November, and has raised $50,000, Isaak said.
Glen Knopp, board chairman of Inland Tarp and Cover in Moses Lake, Wash., was the first to donate to the endowment.
"Education costs keep going up and in many cases more of the focus has been on non-farm business opportunities, because they appear to provide the opportunity for higher pay," Knopp told the Capital Press. "We need bright young people in agriculture to help develop new ways to efficiently grow high quality crops, develop new tillage and harvesting equipment, quickly identify crop damaging diseases and pests and apply environmentally low impact means to eliminate them."
Knopp said he hopes well educated and motivated people in farm and farm-related industries will embrace a holistic approach to agriculture that focuses on crop yield and return on investment, but also ways to improve the health of the environment, families, and our communities.
"Whatever impacts agriculture, impacts our families and communities," he said.
The foundation will take 5% from the endowment each year and put it toward ag education, Isaak said.
She hopes to make farmers and ranchers more aware of how to use the community foundation, beyond the endowment, to include estate planning and charitable giving.
Contact Isaak at (509) 754-4596