PORTLAND — The former general manager of a Washington-based grass seed company will serve three years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release stemming from a multi-million-dollar fraud case.
Christopher Claypool, 53, of Spokane, was sentenced July 7 in U.S. District Court in Portland. He pleaded guilty in March for conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering while managing Jacklin Seed Co. in Liberty Lake, Wash.
Under the terms of his plea agreement, Claypool has already paid nearly $8.3 million in restitution and agreed to forfeit $7.8 million in criminally derived proceeds from his schemes.
Jacklin Seed Co. is a producer and marketer of Pacific Northwest grass seed and turf grass. The company was owned by J.R. Simplot before being acquired by Barenbrug USA in 2020.
As general manager, Claypool oversaw Jacklin's product sales to domestic and foreign distributors, contracted with independent growers in Oregon for the production of proprietary grass seed varieties and fulfilled orders from a distribution facility in Albany, Ore.
According to court documents, between 2013 and 2015, Claypool and other Jacklin employees realized that growers' preference for higher-yield grasses was creating a "substantial shortage" of lower-yield varieties the company had promised to deliver.
Claypool directed employees at the distribution facility to fulfill customer orders using other readily available varieties that were falsely labeled — charging buyers $1.1 million for products they did not receive.
Claypool also directed an accomplice to create a limited liability corporation posing as an independent grass seed broker.
By diverting a portion of Jacklin's overseas sales to a competing grass seed company, ProSeeds Marketing in Jefferson, Ore., that company could then add its own markup to the sales and kick back outsized commissions to Claypool through his accomplice's LLC.
Claypool earned more than $369,000 in fraudulent commissions from December 2018 to August 2019.
In a third scheme, Claypool conspired with the owner of an independent travel agency in Spokane to inflate the costs of Claypool's international business travel, which was designed to defraud Jacklin's former owner, J.R. Simplot.
Rather than using Simplot's contract travel agency, Claypool booked flights through the independent travel agent. The agent booked economy and lower-cost fares for Claypool's trips, but created fake first-class bookings that were billed to Simplot, costing three to four times as much as the actual flights.
In total, the agent over-billed Simplot for more than $500,000 in international airfare, most of which Claypool received in kickbacks.
According to court records, more than $12 million in rebates and commissions from Simplot that were supposedly paid to foreign sales partners were actually directed to bank accounts in Hong Kong that Claypool controlled.
Claypool used the money, accumulated between 2010 and 2016, to purchase four properties in Hawaii that were later sold at a net profit of $9.5 million, which authorities say constituted money laundering.
The maximum sentence for the crimes was 70 years in prison, $15 million in fines and five years probation, though under the plea agreement prosecutors agreed to seek only four years of imprisonment and three years of probation.
The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation and the USDA Office of Inspector General, and was prosecuted by Ryan W. Bounds, the assistant U.S. attorney for Oregon.