A national association of food and beverage companies will pay $6 million to Washington state and $3 million to two food charities and apologize for violating campaign finance laws in opposing a GMO-labeling initiative in 2013.
The $9 million settlement will reduce by more than half the $19 million in penalties and attorney fees facing the Consumer Brands Association, formerly known as the Grocery Manufacturers Association.
In return, the association won't ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether the fine was unconstitutionally excessive. The penalty far exceeded any other levied in the U.S. for a campaign finance violation.
The settlement must still be approved in Thurston County Superior Court, but was announced Wednesday by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
"My office will be relentless ensuring dark money special interests that intentionally violate our campaign finance laws will be held accountable — even if it takes a decade," Ferguson said in a statement.
Consumer Brands President and CEO Geoff Freeman said the organization wanted to put the nearly decade-old litigation behind it.
"Our agreement with the state of Washington not only saves our association millions of dollars, it directs $3 million to hunger relief charities Food Lifeline and Northwest Harvest, causes aligned to our industry's values," Freeman said in a statement.
Food Lifeline and Northwest Harvest, both based in Seattle, will each receive $1.5 million, according to the settlement.
In the settlement, the association accepts responsibility for not conforming with Washington's campaign disclosure law and apologizes to voters.
Initiative 522 would have required food and drink labels to list GMO ingredients. The Grocery Manufacturers Association contributed about $11 million to the successful campaign against it.
The association listed itself as the donor, but did not identify to the Public Disclosure Commission the companies that provided the money until shortly before the election.
The association said it was shielding its members from threats and boycotts and denied any wrongdoing. Thurston County Superior Court Judge Anne Hirsch, however, found the association guilty of failing to file reports and to register as a political action committee.
Hirsch fined the association $18 million and awarded the state attorney fees, bringing the judgement to $19,026,090.
The previous record fine for campaign finance violations was $3.8 million, levied by the Federal Elections Commission in 2006 against the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp.
In a 5-4 ruling in January, the Washington Supreme Court upheld the record-shattering fine. The majority said Judge Hirsch was right to base the fine on the amount of money involved, rather than the number of late reports.
The minority said the fine was excessive for reporting violations.
Immediately after the ruling, the Consumer Brands Association said it would petition the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the fine violated the Eighth Amendment, which bars excessive fines.
An association spokeswoman said in an email Wednesday that the settlement sharply reduces the penalty and allows the association to close a legacy issue and move forward.
The Washington Farm Bureau and other trade groups filed amicus briefs with the Supreme Court supporting the grocery association.
The groups said the unprecedented fine chilled free speech by punishing a business organization for participating in politics.
The attorney general also obtained a $319,281 judgment against an anti-GMO organization, Food Democracy Action, for not reporting the individuals who contributed about $200,000 to the "yes" on I-522 campaign.