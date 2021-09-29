Washington Supreme Court justices heard Tuesday the food industry's appeal of an $18 million fine for campaign violations, searching for a court precedent to help them rule on an unprecedented penalty.
The Grocery Manufacturers Association, now known as Consumer Brands Association, was fined the record amount for not reporting the companies that funneled $11 million through the association in 2013 to help defeat a GMO-labeling initiative.
The fine is almost five times larger than any penalty ever imposed by the Federal Elections Commission and almost 19 times bigger than any other levied in Washington.
The Supreme Court already has affirmed that the association intentionally broke Washington's disclosure law. The issue is whether the fine violates the Constitution's ban on excessive punishment.
A Thurston County judge imposed a $6 million fine — which would have been a record — and then tripled it, ruling the association purposely schemed to avoid naming donors. The judge did not explain how she calculated the fine.
In pre-hearing briefs, the most-discussed precedent on excessive fines was U.S. v. Bajakajian. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that seizing $357,144 from a man was excessive. The man's only crime was failing to report he was leaving the country with the money.
"Can you provide me a case more in line with the facts of this case?" Justice G. Helen Whitener asked GMA attorney Robert Mitchell.
Mitchell offered the case against Food Democracy Action, an organization that was fined $319,281 for not naming donors who contributed $200,000 in 2013 to support the GMO-labeling initiative.
Food Democracy told donors on its website their names would be reported, but the names were not disclosed until after the election. The Washington attorney general did not seek triple damages. Mitchell accused the state of "viewpoint discrimination."
Purcell said the grocery association is a large organization that plotted to skirt the law. Food Democracy, he said, was "a small non-profit with two employees soliciting small donations from individuals around the county."
Justice Charles Johnson asked Purcell whether he could name another time a fine for campaign reporting violations was tripled. "I really can't find any treble damage cases," Johnson said. Purcell could not cite one.
Purcell told justices the penalty was proportionate to the crime. "It's true, undeniably, that what we have here is the largest fine ever imposed in Washington, but you also have the largest violation," he said.
The grocery association, under investigation by the Public Disclosure Commission, reported before the election that 34 of its members had contributed to the "no" campaign. Some companies contributed more than $1 million.
Mitchell asked the Supreme Court to reduce the fine to $622,820 for filing late reports. No harm was done because voters knew the motives of campaign contributions funneled through the grocery association, he said.
Purcell disagreed. "Voters were misled for months about who was funding advertisements that they were seeing," he said.
The grocery association defended its actions, saying it was trying to shield its members from consumer boycotts and even physical threats.
The Washington Farm Bureau and other business trade groups filed amicus briefs supporting the food makers. The Farm Bureau and others say the $18 million fine will discourage political participation.