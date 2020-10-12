An Asian giant hornet eluded trackers last week in northwest Washington, disappearing with an electronic beacon tied to its middle and foiling a second attempt to follow a wasp to its nest.
Department of Agriculture entomologist Sven Spichiger said Monday the agency will fine-tune the technology. He said he expects to catch more live hornets, out now to kill bees and eat the brood for high-protein meals to fortify them for the mating season.
"As the slaughter phase starts, unfortunately, we will get opportunities to test many different techniques," Spichiger said. "We will continue our efforts until we win."
Although ultimately unsuccessful, tailing an Asian giant hornet Oct. 7 east of Blaine represented a breakthrough for the department. It was the first time the agency successfully attached an electronic device to a hornet.
Washington's first crack at following a live hornet came apart in late September when the glued-on tracking device slid off. This time, state entomologist Chris Looney tied the chip on with dental floss.
"This worked like a charm," Spichiger said.
The department followed the hornet to blackberry brambles. The hornet stayed there for about 10 minutes before speeding away, breaking electronic contact with her followers.
"We found out they move very quickly," said Vikram Iyer, a University of Washington graduate student helping the department trouble-shoot its electronic tracking devices.
Asian giant hornets are deadly to pollinators, decapitating worker bees and eating the brood.
They had never been seen in the U.S. until late last year. So far, 18 have been documented, all in the northwest corner of Washington.
The hornet also has been found in British Columbia. Efforts are underway on both sides of the border to find and eradicate nests.
A Whatcom County homeowner trapped what Spichiger described as a "feisty" hornet Oct. 5. The next day, technical difficulties delayed the release and chase. To keep up her strength, the hornet was fed strawberry jam. "A very durable specimen, indeed," Spichiger said.
On Oct. 7, curious neighbors came out to watch and were able to download a cell phone application that picked up the signal from the device tied to the hornet.
In an open field, the signal can be detected for a few hundred feet, Iyer said, but in the woods the signal bounces off trees and becomes harder to follow.
The hornet was put in an apple tree and released. It stopped at two other trees before landing on the ground in the blackberries.
"It flew past us and out into another stand of trees, and that's where we lost it," Iyer said.
Spichiger said the department could try a device with a stronger signal, but one that requires specialized equipment to pick up. A device with a weaker signal has the advantage of being picked up by anyone with the phone app, he said.
"You have two people wondering around with a very strong tracker, or you have a hundred people assisting you with one that may doesn't carry as far," he said. "We're going to try everything until we find the nests and get rid of them."
The agriculture department has set up an emergency line for beekeepers to call if Asian giant hornets swarm their hives. Two hives were attacked last year, but no one has reported a raid this year, Spichiger said.
He said he was encouraged that Asian giant hornets have not been found outside of Whatcom County.
"I was afraid we might have to be focusing on the entire western half of the state," Spichiger said.
The department originally planned to poison nests. Now, it plans to vacuum out the hornets. The approach has several advantages, Spichiger said, including "no messy paperwork associated with pesticides."
Entomologists have been practicing what Spichiger said will be a "dawn assault."
"Obviously, we haven't practiced it with giant hornets trying to sting us, but we have every confidence that the suits will protect us," he said.