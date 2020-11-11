The federal government wants to block a defunct Washington juice company from processing fruit again without extensive reforms, citing unsanitary conditions and practices.
A lawsuit filed on behalf of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration claims Valley Processing of Sunnyside, Wash., had produced juices from apples and pears that posed health risks from arsenic and a fungal toxin.
The FDA alleges the company has “an extensive history of processing juice under grossly unsanitary conditions” and without properly implementing food safety plans.
While the company sold its assets before the lawsuit, a consent decree would prevent its owner, Mary Ann Bliesner, from restarting operations without authorization from FDA.
Bliesner said she’s disappointed the government would bring the action against Valley Processing, which operated successfully for 40 years, and paint it as a bad processor.
Blister said she intends to fully comply with the consent decree to the extent she’s not planning to re-enter the food manufacturing industry.
“It was time to retire and move on, anyway,” she said. “I’m not going back in the juice business.”
The juice manufacturer followed the law and FDA guidelines for food safety, otherwise it wouldn’t have remained in business for so long, she said.
“We shipped juice all over the world, nationally and internationally,” Bliesner said. “These customers are fussy.”
The complaint claims that Valley Processing violated federal law by selling adulterated food into interstate commerce, including nearly 3 million servings of apple juice for USDA’s school lunch program.
Valley Processing, which started in 1980 and employed 70 people, had repeatedly been warned of violations by FDA inspectors since late 2015 but hasn’t followed through on commitments to improve its practices, according to the agency.
“The most recent FDA inspection showed that defendants kept none of these promises,” the complaint said. “Although defendants claimed to be interested in making necessary changes, compliance with the law has clearly not been a priority.”
According to FDA, the company stored grape juice concentrate at “ambient temperatures” outdoors with “some lot codes dating back to 2008” at a “previously undisclosed facility.”
Bliesner said the FDA cited the company for violations at a storage facility that Valley Processing no longer used.
The FDA also said the company didn’t follow protocols for controlling inorganic arsenic, which is associated with cancer and heart problems, as well as a fungal toxin, patulin, which comes from rotten apples and pears and may cause nausea, vomiting and digestion problems.
Lillian Hardy, the attorney for Valley Processing and its owner, said the government’s lawsuit “creates the erroneous impression juice sold into the school lunch exceeded government guidance for patulin and inorganic arsenic. It did not.”
The company didn’t sell juice directly to the USDA or the public, but rather to other manufacturers who further processed it, she said in an email. The FDA never informed Valley Processing that its juice products exceeded the agency’s guidelines for patulin or arsenic.
Though Valley Processing was subject to two recalls in 2018 and 2019, the FDA reviewed the records of its customers and determined the juice products complied with guidelines and didn’t have to be removed from commerce, Hardy said.
“The language in the complaint also lacks context in that it fails to disclose that Valley Processing took appropriate corrective actions after each FDA inspection with regard to product identified by FDA as presenting a potential health or safety issue,” she said.
Under a proposed consent decree between FDA and Valley Processing, the company cannot resume manufacturing any type of food without hiring experts to implement a sanitation program that’s approved by the agency, among other requirements.
In September, Milne Fruit Products of Prosser, Wash., announced it had bought Valley Processing’s assets, including “juice and puree production facilities along with freezer and cold storage facilities.” Property records show that Valley Processing sold seven parcels of real estate to Milne Fruit for $8 million.
Michael Sorenson, Milne Fruit’s president, said the transaction excluded all of Valley Processing’s food products and was “an asset sale and not a business acquisition.”