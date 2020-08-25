Though the lawsuit against them was twice dismissed, two Washington farms have agreed to pay a federal agency $325,000 to settle accusations they’d mistreated foreign guestworkers.
Green Acre Farms and Valley Fruit Orchards of Yakima County have reached an agreement to end roughly a decade of litigation with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission over alleged discrimination against Thai workers hired through the H-2A program.
While a federal judge threw out the EEOC’s lawsuit twice previously, the agency has “remained committed to appealing and carrying this on,” said Beth Joffe, attorney for the farms.
“The growers decided they needed to stop the bleed, so to speak,” Joffe said.
The EEOC will seek to distribute the $325,000 to 105 former guestworkers from Thailand and the farm operations must also follow certain recruitment practices, training programs and other policies regarding their workers.
Those injunctive terms are “an affirmation of what Green Acre Farms is doing and has been doing for many years,” Joffe said. Valley Fruit Orchards has ceased agricultural operations.
The EEOC said that “employers are encouraged to monitor and ensure farm labor contractors comply with (equal employment opportunity) laws” because non-discrimination obligations can’t be delegated to third parties.
In 2010, the federal government accused Global Horizons, a labor contractor, of abusing Thai guestworkers in violation of criminal human trafficking laws.
Though the criminal charges were eventually abandoned, the EEOC continued to pursue a civil lawsuit against Global Horizons and the two Washington farms that was filed in 2011.
Originally, the agency demanded the farms pay $30 million in damages.
A federal judge dismissed the complaint against Green Acre Farms and Valley Fruit Orchards in 2014 after finding the EEOC lacked evidence of a hostile work environment, retaliation or national origin discrimination.
The federal government was also ordered to pay the farms about $1 million for their litigation expenses because the EEOC “failed to conduct an adequate investigation” and the allegations were “baseless, unreasonable and frivolous.”
Litigation against Global Horizons was dropped the next year because the company accepted a $7.7 million default order.
However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived the lawsuit against the Washington farms last year. They prevailed against the EEOC again earlier this year, with a federal judge dismissing the allegations and again finding they were entitled to compensation for litigation expenses.
The EEOC has again appealed the decision to the 9th Circuit, which convinced the farms against “spending more money and years” in court, said Joffe, their attorney.
It’s more “efficient and economical” to settle the litigation, though it’s a “difficult pill to swallow” when the farms have twice had the allegations dismissed and awarded fees, she said.