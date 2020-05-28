A Washington farmer has lost a federal constitutional challenge against county regulations that shut down his marijuana operation, though he can still pursue a state lawsuit.
In 2014, Raymond Schmitten of Chelan County diversified his 170-acre pear, apple, cherry and alfalfa farm to grow marijuana after voters in Washington legalized the psychoactive crop.
However, his property was prohibited from growing marijuana under zoning regulations enacted by Chelan County in 2017, after he’d already invested $630,000 in greenhouses and other equipment.
U.S. District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson has now dismissed a complaint filed by Grandpa Bud, Schmitten’s marijuana company, that accused the county of violating its due process rights under the U.S. Constitution.
The judge has ruled that Grandpa Bud failed to show the company was deprived of constitutionally protected property interests by Chelan County, since there is “no federal constitutional right to cultivate cannabis.”
“Even when cannabis production is a legitimate use of one’s property at the state level, such use is not recognized as a protectable property interest under the U.S. Constitution,” Malouf Peterson said.
Grandpa Bud argued it holds a property interest in the “non-conforming land use” that had been allowed and then banned by Chelan County, rather than in marijuana cultivation itself.
However, the judge ruled this land use is too “tangled” with the production of a controlled substance against federal law.
“The court finds that the alleged property interest in this case is indistinguishable from federally unauthorized cannabis cultivation, which is not a protectable property interest under the U.S. Constitution,” she said.
Even if the company had a protectable property interest, the lawsuit's allegations concerning due process violations would fail, the judge said.
Local zoning ordinances are only considered due process violations if they’re “clearly arbitrary and unreasonable” under the relevant case law, she said.
In this case, Grandpa Bud hasn’t demonstrated that Chelan County "had no legitimate interest in regulating cannabis production,” Malouf Peterson said.
The cannabis regulations were subject to public hearings and comments, so the county has also procedurally satisfied the company’s “due process rights with notice and an opportunity to be heard,” she said.
Aside from these federal constitutional claims, Grandpa Bud argues the company’s due process rights were violated under the Washington State Constitution.
Grandpa Bud also accuses a county official of negligent misrepresentation under Washington law for allegedly assuring the company it could invest in cannabis.
With “no remaining basis for federal question jurisdiction,” the judge has dismissed those state law claims without prejudice — which means they can be pursued in state court.
Capital Press was unable to reach an attorney for Grandpa Bud for comment on the ruling or whether the company would file a state complaint.