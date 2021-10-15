EO Media Group has purchased The Growers’ Guide from Bill and Dana Carroll.
The Carrolls, who founded the paper in 1983, approached EO Media Group about buying the paper when they decided to retire.
EO Media Group is a family-owned company that has been publishing newspapers in Oregon and Washington since 1908. The company is in its fourth generation of family ownership.
The company’s publications include the Capital Press, the Pacific Northwest’s largest agriculture and natural resources website and weekly newspaper.
“We are honored that Bill and Dana have allowed us to carry on their legacy,” Joe Beach, editor and publisher of the Capital Press, said. “We will ensure that The Growers’ Guide will continue to serve its readers and advertisers to the standard the Carrolls set.”
Though now managed by the Capital Press staff, the Growers’ Guide will continue to be a separate newspaper, publishing on its regular monthly schedule. The Growers’ Guide will maintain its unique phone number — 509-397-2191 — and its address — PO Box 306, Colfax, WA, 99111.
Although The Growers’ Guide will publish limited content from the Capital Press, favorite features, such as The Kitchen Corner and Lee Pitts, will continue to appear.
Jim Holt, of Fairfield, is the advertising sales rep for the publication. His direct phone number is 509-413-7674. He is assisted by Greg Hains, who can be reached at 509-397-2191.
Beach will serve as editor and publisher, and can be reached at 503-506-0905.
