Asian giant hornets, popularly called "murder hornets," should be commonly known as "northern giant hornets," according to the Entomological Society of America's committee on naming insects.
Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney proposed the name. The recommendation by the names committee must still be approved by the society's governing board.
The society's "Better Common Names Project" has been targeting what the society calls "problematic names (that) perpetuate harm against people of various ethnicities and races."
Last year, the society renamed the "gypsy moth" to "spongy moth," the first name change approved by the governing board.
Looney said Wednesday that he wanted to keep the public from confusing Asian giant hornets with a different species commonly known in Europe as "Asian hornets," another large and destructive pest.
"That was my main motivation," he said.
Asian giant hornets, scientifically known as Vespa mandarinia, have been found in Washington and British Columbia.
Asian hornets, Vespa veluntina, are spreading in Europe, but have never been documented in North America. The similar names, however, have already apparently caused a mix-up.
A Washington resident in 2020 reported an Asian giant hornet sighting to a United Kingdom agency's website. The misdirected report delayed finding an Asian giant nest in Whatcom County, the agriculture department said.
The confusion spans the Atlantic. Residents of Switzerland, Spain and the UK have contacted Looney to report sightings of Asian hornets.
If Asian hornets were introduced into the U.S., the problem would increase, giving entomologists trying to contain the invasive species another problem to manage, Looney said.
The society committee, at Looney's suggestion, is proposing to call Vespa veluntina the "yellow-legged hornet" for its conspicuous yellow legs.
There's a third hornet in the name game, Vespa soror. One specimen was found in British Columbia in 2019. It has no common name in English.
The entomological society's committee on names has recommended naming it the "southern giant hornet." It's range in Asia overlaps with Asian giant hornets, but extends farther south.
The society is circulating all three names to its members for comment.
Entomologists disdain the term "murder hornets," a headline-grabbing term that reflects the species' painful sting and knack for decapitating bees.
The society's guidelines on naming insects include avoiding terms that "unnecessarily incite offense, fear or promote negative emotional reactions."
Society guidelines also discourage names based on race, ethnicity or cultures.
As an alternative to Asian giant hornet, Looney originally offered "giant hornet" and "northern giant hornet." In comments to the committee, Looney said a new name that was too different would be confusing and invite public ridicule.
The society's naming committee discussed both and decided that "northern giant hornet" made clearer which species was being referred to.
Looney made the point in his submission to the common name committee that all hornets are from Asia.
"As such, 'Asian' does not communicate anything unique or helpful about the insect’s biology, appearance, or behavior," he wrote.