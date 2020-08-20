Three state senators from agriculture-rich Eastern Washington districts are urging their constituents to fill out their census forms, saying they're worried the decennial population count will skew toward the urban Puget Sound region.
Response rates from rural counties east of the Cascades are generally lagging behind Western Washington counties, according to the Census Bureau.
Moses Lake Sen. Judy Warnick, the top-ranking Republican on the Senate agriculture committee, said low response rates could affect the shape of the state's 49 legislative districts. Already, 38 districts are entirely or mostly west of the Cascades.
"It's very concerning. We won't have the voice we should if we don't get the census returns," Warnick said. "There's so much difference in philosophy between central Puget Sound and Central Washington."
With some exceptions, response rates from Eastern Washington counties are generally 10% to 30% lower than Western Washington counties.
A Census Bureau spokesman said Wednesday that about 1,000 census takers are going door-to-door in 20 Eastern Washington counties.
"While we prefer households to self-respond, as it saves the taxpayer money, all households will be counted," he said in an email.
Warnick and Republican Sens. Jim Honeyford of Yakima and Shelly Short of Addy issued a press release calling attention to the disparity in eastside-westside response rates.
As of this week, 74% of King County households had returned census forms, a great majority via the internet. Other central Puget Sound counties were also over 70%.
Response rates are particularly low in north-central and northeast Washington. In Ferry County, the response rate is 40%. Fewer than half responded by internet, rather than by mail or phone.
Short represents the region. Her expansive district covers all or parts of five counties. She said she suspects response rates have more to do with concerns about privacy and preoccupation with COVID-19 than internet service in rural areas.
The longer forms in past censuses provoked complaints, she said. "That sentiment is still there."
Short said she's sent postcards and taped phone calls to constituents asking them to return the shortened forms. She said response rates have improved in the district, but that she remains concerned the region will be undercounted.
"We still need to keep the push up," she said.
The Census Bureau spokesman said response rates in Eastern Washington are similar to rates for the 2010 census. Census takers have been in the field in Eastern Washington since Aug. 11 and will visit households more than once if necessary, he said.
As a last resort, the bureau will make a statistical adjustment based on a geographic area's household characteristics, he said.
"Ultimately, whatever an area's self-response rate is will not impact the thoroughness of the count and 100% of households will be counted in way or another," he said.
The Legislature set aside $15 million for a statewide campaign to encourage residents to return census forms. As of this week, Washington's state response rate was 70%, the third highest in the country.
The Census Bureau recently moved up its deadline for counting by one month to Sept. 30, saying it will hire more census takers and offer bonus pay to accelerate the count.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and six other governors sent a letter Tuesday to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham complaining about the change.
The governors said shortening the count by one month will hurt state efforts to reach hard-to-count residents.