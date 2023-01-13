Army Corps wants cattle off its land

Central Ferry, Wash., rancher Walter "Sonny" Riley indicates a place on his property where U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land runs up against state deeded land and his property in 2013. He finally reached an agreement with the Corps this winter.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press File

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a Washington rancher have settled a long-running dispute over livestock, public land and property boundaries.

Walter "Sonny" Riley's ranch, Riley's River Ranch, and the Corps' Central Ferry Habitat Management Unit, part of the Little Goose Lock and Dam Project, border each other in Central Ferry, Wash.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you