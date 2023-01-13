The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a Washington rancher have settled a long-running dispute over livestock, public land and property boundaries.
Walter "Sonny" Riley's ranch, Riley's River Ranch, and the Corps' Central Ferry Habitat Management Unit, part of the Little Goose Lock and Dam Project, border each other in Central Ferry, Wash.
The ranch has 400 mother cows and 400 to 800 calves.
The Corps and federal government say the ranch has used federal property since at least 2011 as part of its winter cattle feeding and calving operations without the permission of the Corps.
They claim the unauthorized use "destroyed environmentally sensitive native vegetation, encouraged growth of invasive weeds, and left large manure piles."
The ranch denied "the nature and extent" of the Corps' allegations, according to court documents, but acknowledged that their cattle "from time-to-time, entered and remained upon the USACE managed federal lands."
The ranch maintained "they acted in good faith due to confusion from the original government brass cap boundary monuments."
A small section of the Corps' fenceline was determined to have "inadvertently veered off public land" and constructed on the ranch’s adjacent land. The Corps made several offers to remove and realign the fence, according to court documents.
In an agreement filed Dec. 21 in the U.S. District Court Eastern Washington district, the Corps will transfer to Riley one-third of an acre beneath a building on the ranch that the Corps says encroached on public land it manages, and remove or realign the fence.
Riley will pay the Corps' "reasonably incurred" administrative costs, making two deposits of $20,000 and a third deposit of $10,000 if necessary, remove personal property from the federally owned land and prevent future livestock trespasses and encroachments.
The Corps would return any unused funds to the ranch.
Nothing in the settlement amounts to an admission of fault for either party. Riley and the Corps have until Dec. 31 to fulfill their obligations.
Riley told the Capital Press he's "not really" satisfied with the settlement.
"Three-tenths of an acre will cost me about $100,000," he said. "I guess it will be a settlement and we'll be done with the bunch of liberals."
The U.S. District Court estimates the administrative costs of the land transfer to be about $50,000.
Toni Meacham, Riley's attorney, a Connell, Wash., rancher, expects the cost to Riley to be more than $100,000, considering the cost of hiring experts.
"It's satisfactory in the fact that it's concluded, it's not how we wanted this case to resolve," Meacham said. "This process has been extremely frustrating, and I think we're all happy to see the resolution part of it come to fruition. But it has been a very long and draining process."
Meacham is also executive director of the Washington State Agriculture Legal Foundation. She said Riley's situation isn't unique. She's had calls from other ranchers around the country in "private vs. government" scenarios, she said.
"I think as people become more removed from agriculture, agriculture seems to be an easy target, and we're seeing the results of that," she said.
Riley, 76, was raised on the property. His father originally sold the land to the Corps.
"He made the deal with them, now they're blaming me," he said.
The building was already on the property before the Corps bought the land in 1965, Riley said, but he doesn't have records proving it.
The Corps built the fence on their line, then re-surveyed the land in 2014, moving the property line back about 200 yards onto ranch land, Riley said.
“We are committed to preserving and protecting public lands so everyone can enjoy the environmental beauty and recreational opportunities of Eastern Washington," U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a press release. "The Corps maintains lands overlooking the Snake River to protect our waters and natural habitat and offer space for the public for hiking, hunting and other public recreation activities. This settlement agreement enables the Corps to fulfill its duty to maintain and protect these public lands and the environment as a whole."
Riley wishes the Corps were run by the military instead of civilians.
"You can't just let them come in and take you," Riley said. "Yeah, it costs lots of money, but I think if the Republicans get back in, it will stop. We're in a liberal world. They all think they need to be given, give, give, give, give, and they want you to pay for it."
Meacham credits elected officials who helped Riley "get the Corps to come to the table" to work towards a resolution.
"We've been trying to work this case out for so long, and the Corps was held to a standard to try and work with us," she said.
If ranchers find themselves in a similar situation, Meacham recommends they get a team together to resolve it immediately.
"It's easy, when you're getting these letters, to think, 'Well, they're not going to pursue it,' but they will," she said. "They've got nothing to lose to pursue it, so of course they will."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.